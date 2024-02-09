At the start of the 2023/24 season, most betting pundits had Man City as a decent favorite to capture the English Premiership Trophy again, with some data centers giving the Manchester club a 66% probability of doing so. Per most top online sportsbooks, the odds of Man City repeating the feat they had accomplished in the previous three years stood at -150 in the American format or 1.67 in the decimal one that most European bookies use. Liverpool came in second place before the EPL start, ranked as the second-most-likely team to lift the Football League Trophy, at 3.25, or +225 in American odds.

However, halfway through the season, Liverpool is doing better than expected, with many citing Klopp’s genius as the top reason for the Reds’ run of form in the second half of 2023. Nevertheless, his shock decision to leave the club in the summer of 2024 has left many wondering how Liverpool will go without their charismatic leader. Klopp overhauled his midfield last summer, which has proven a success. Yet, the German has stated that his club obligations are getting too much, as he needs more energy to cope with everything needed to lead such a high-end team in a competitive environment as the Premier League.

Below, we supply a brief rundown of what Klopp and his successor may do to show a repeat of the second half of 2023 performances Liverpool delivered and improve on play further.

How Did Liverpool Improve in 2023/24?

If one looks at the available statistics online, the Reds show a noticeable drop in explosiveness in attacking set-plays. The club had fewer set-piece opportunities in 2022/23. Thus, they scored fewer goals. Moreover, they also conceded more (double), as Liverpool struggled in defensive performance compared to 2022/21.

Those were the main reasons that prompted Klopp to look to rebuild his team over the summer, adding novel additions to his squad. The acquisition of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister from RB Leipzig and Brighton, respectively, was completed to boost the team’s level of dynamism. Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich and Wataru Endo joined the squad as midfielders for hefty fees of £34 million (Gravenberch) and £17 million (Endo).

With these additions, Liverpool’s attacking phase got more explosive, now representing a far bigger threat in the final third of the pitch and front of the goal. Szobaszlai’s presence contributed quite well in adding creative combinations and opening space for his teammates to find themselves in scoring chances. If Dominik, Ribeiro, and Salah stay injury-free throughout 2024, they will wreak havoc on EPL competitor’s defenses.

What Liverpool Must Keep Tight?

It is no secret that Liverpool made bad decisions last year when pressurized. When an opposition forced them to play under duress, Reds players would make inaccurate passes, often leading to them losing the ball. The team had a horrible ball-losing record in 2022/23, at 102.62 p90, the second-worst in the EPL.

They could have adequately shown up in matches when they attempted to set the tempo or got intensely pressed. In those situations, the Reds tended to lose balls in the advanced areas, leading them to concede goals on counters. Hence, that is why most premium Internet bookies had decent odds on these prop markets, a betting category not loads of sportsbooks offer nowadays. Per this EveryGame review, even the Web’s initial online bookmaker, Intertops, now EveryGame, has had to cut back on those markets after featuring them for just about every sport for years.

In the final phase of the attack, Liverpool should emphasize quick finishes via swift defensive penetrations. Also, they must look for ways to utilize counterattacks and diagonal switches to create openings. Without argument, triangular passing patterns are crucial against deep defenses where Salah and Díaz can cut inside. This duo should be supported by Robertson’s overlapping runs on the left and Szoboszlai on the right, while Jones should be there to deliver balance by dropping deep, and Alexander-Arnold must add timed runs. To us, it is clear that the squad’s structured attacking approach will heavily rely on individual abilities within a triangular passing network.

According to many who understand football, the Reds’ successful 2023/24 season start can be primarily attributed to their varied rest defense tactics. They adjusted defensive solidity while learning how to adapt to pressing schemes. Offensive contributions from full-backs and midfielders in the final third have also done their part. Furthermore, experts agree that the squad’s success largely stemmed from a cohesive approach of blending tactical flexibility and strategic modification to defensive solidity.

What to Focus on in 2024?

Klopp and whatever manager takes his place must look to stimulate Mac Allister’s versatility in midfield. We say that because when positioned alongside Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai, Mac Allister provides much offensive creativity while maintaining defensive stability.

Alexander-Arnold’s quality midfield positioning amplifies the possession game, and, as expected, Szoboszlai has shown himself to be a key player, supplying much-needed tactical intelligence for Liverpool. He can disrupt the opposition’s build-ups and should be allowed the freedom to do so as his instincts tell him.