Liverpool Have Shown They Are Champions League Contenders

The new format of the UEFA Champions League has divided opinion this season. On one hand, it had provided clashes between the top teams in the competition much earlier than we usually get, while on the other, the schedule has now become even more congested.

One thing Liverpool have shown during the new-look Champions League is that they are strong contenders for the trophy this season. They are the only team with a 100% record after six games into the campaign.

Victory Over Real Madrid the Pick of The Results

In their fifth game of the group stages, Liverpool defeated European champions Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield. On the back of that triumph and the following win over Girona, they are now the 4/1 favourites in the Champions League winner odds.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were enough to defeat Carlo Ancelotti’s side. It was a performance that has led to Liverpool now being one of the leading tips to win the trophy in the Champions League predictions.

In their opening six games of their Champions League group stage, Liverpool have conceded just one goal. That came in their first game at the San Siro in a 3-1 victory over AC Milan. Since then, they have kept clean sheets against Bologna, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, and Girona.

Mo Salah In Form of His Career

With 16 goals in his opening 22 matches in all competitions this season, forward Mo Salah is in the best form of his career. The Egyptian was part of the Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2019, as the Guardian reported.

Salah is now in the final year of his contract at Anfield, and he is making a strong case for the club to give him a new deal, particularly his performances in the Champions League. The 32-year-old is going to be key to Liverpool’s chance of winning their seventh trophy in the competition this season.

Liverpool’s leading goalscorer is approaching a half-century of goals in the Champions League for the club. He will have the opportunity to add to his tally in group games against Lille and PSV Eindhoven.

Premier League Lead May Allow Slot to Freshen Team Up

Along with an excellent start to their European campaign, Liverpool lead the way in the Premier League table. They have picked up 35 points from their opening 14 games. It has given them a healthy advantage over title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

If Liverpool can keep up their lead at the top of the standings going into the knockout stages of the Champions League, Slot may be able to rest some of his key players ahead of the European nights. This will ensure they remain as fresh as possible for the big games.

Slot’s side remain in contention for the quadruple this season, as they are still involved in the two domestic cup competitions. The Champions League will be high up on Slot’s priority list, but the Dutchman will be keen to win as many trophies as he can in his first season at the Merseyside club.

This season’s Champions League final takes place on the 31st of May at the Allianz Arena in Munich.