Liverpool Can Take Plenty From Arsenal Stalemate

Liverpool’s troubles in the Premier League this season have been well documented but Jürgen Klopp’s side can take plenty of positives from their 2-2 draw with Arsenal in April.

The Reds might well feel aggrieved they did not come away from the encounter at Anfield with more to show for their efforts but it was a performance that showed Liverpool is more than capable of mixing it with the best.

Gunners Looked Vulnerable Under Anfield Spotlight

The game on Merseyside on April 9 almost summed up Liverpool’s season to this point. The Reds have had spells of disappointment at times this term. That is the reason they are 17/2 to finish in the top four this season, according to the outright markets, for those betting on football. However, Klopp’s side has also had moments of great highs, with the 7-0 demolition job on rivals Manchester United being the perfect example. Being down 2-0 to Arsenal in the first 28 minutes gave off the sinking feeling of another tough day at the office for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah, as he has done so often in his time at Liverpool, scored an important goal which changed the complexion of the game in the 42nd minute. Much is made of scoring just before the break but it’s surprising how often it does make a significant difference to the momentum going into the second half. Arsenal also had their chances to extend their lead but the second half showed Liverpool at their all-action best. Roberto Firmino’s late goal in the 87th minute was well-deserved for the Reds as they had Arsenal on the ropes. If there was just a little longer, Liverpool might have bagged the third but the contest was to finish in a breathless stalemate on Merseyside.

Performance Should Breed Confidence In Liverpool Camp

While still dropping points in the battle for a top-four finish, the draw with Arsenal should give Reds fans hopes for brighter times ahead. The Gunners have come on leaps and bounds from the team that finished fifth last season and have been the standout team for much of this year. Arsenal was on a seven-game winning run in the Premier League before their trip to Anfield, while Liverpool was winless in the previous five games in all competitions.

The mood in the camps could not have been much different before the kick-off and Liverpool could have easily rolled over when they found themselves two goals down so early in the game. However, that is not what this Liverpool team is about and certainly not what Klopp is about, as he builds towards next season. The resilience to bounce back and get the Anfield crowd going was a joy to witness and should give the players plenty of positives to take forward for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool knows they have work to do to get back to the top of the English game but that second half against Arsenal shows Klopp’s men are not as far off as the Premier League table might suggest.