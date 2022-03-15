Klopp is best placed to be presiding over Salah’s contract negotiations

It’s not only the famous gegenpress that Jurgen Klopp brought to the Premier League when he arrived on English shores in October 2015. Indeed, the 54-year-old also brought with him a sense of managerial decency and decorum that had become a rarity in England’s top-flight. Of course, there’s been the odd bit of needle here and there but by and large, Klopp has carried himself with distinction over the time that he has been in the Anfield dugout.

It goes without saying, but Klopp’s level-headed approach has paid dividends both on and off the pitch and if you bet on football, you will be able to see how much the Reds have benefited from his even temperament, with the club at just 11/4 to win the Premier League this season. Off the pitch and away from the frantic atmosphere that match day brings, Klopp continues to speak sense which has, undoubtedly, made him one of the authoritative voices in English football.

“If that man left #LFC over this, the supporters would have the owners out within a week.”@Carra23 highlights the importance of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after the manager spoke out against the European Super League. 🔴#MNF pic.twitter.com/thTDKrCeug — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

Revealingly, the limelight that this brings often makes Klopp uncomfortable when asked about international issues away from football, but when he does decide to provide his insights, it’s clear to see that this is a man who thinks critically about everyday conundrums. But why, I can hear you ask, does this ability to critique relate to Mohamed Salah’s increasingly drawn-out contract negotiations?

The short answer is that the Liverpool boss has given supporters countless examples of why he is a good judge of a situation and, in essence, this is the reason why his assessment of the ongoing negotiations should be respected. At least, Klopp was quoted as saying: “It’s Mo’s decision. The club did what it can do. It’s fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing, no rejection. We just have to wait.”

📺 Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah’s contract situation: “It is Mo’s decision. The club did what it can do. It is all fine.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/t0n6xs8IKU — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 11, 2022

The German was speaking before Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Brighton in the middle of March which, incidentally, was a game where Salah would go on to score one of the winning goals. Needless to say, Klopp’s comments put the cat among the pigeons with a portion of the fanbase demanding that Liverpool pay the Egyptian player whatever he is asking for.

Now, when you take into account that Salah is reported to be on around £200,000 per week and that Liverpool have included a wage increase in their latest contract extension, you can perhaps all of a sudden see why Klopp is steadfast in his belief that the club have done right by Salah.

Once again, you have to look at how Klopp has conducted himself over the years to come to this conclusion. A recent instance would be the way Klopp spoke out against the proposed European Super League and how much his influence ultimately turned the tide on the ill-fated venture.

🗣 “I feel responsible for the team, I feel responsible for the club. I will try to help to sort it somehow.” Jurgen Klopp ensures the Liverpool supporters he will not resign following the news about the ‘European Super League’ pic.twitter.com/5IJsFYVPpT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2021

It was yet another example of the German being on the right side of contentious issues and with this being the case, fans should trust Klopp’s observations on the growing saga around Salah’s deal.

When all is said and done, supporters can be certain that if Salah was being offered less than what he was worth, Klopp would have stepped in and fought the 29-year-old’s corner. As things stand, he hasn’t and that should indicate that the Egyptian has been given a fair deal.