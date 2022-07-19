Is Liverpool’s major transfer business completed for the summer?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool do any more transfer business this summer. We saw last season that the squad is well-placed to win the title again, and that’s reflected with Liverpool ranked among the early favourites with all soccer betting sites.

While the club is said to be happy with the signings of Darwin Nunez (£65 million) from Benfica, Calvin Ramsey (£4 million) from Aberdeen, and Fabio Carvalho (£5 million) from Fulham, Jurgen Klopp is still casting his eye all over the world for new recruits.

The Reds may have spent a combined £74 million, but only Nunez is expected to challenge for a starting spot. Ramsey has been signed as a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold in a move that has allowed Neco Williams to move on. Carvalho is expected to provide depth and is one for the future.

Transfer nonsense is always fun to talk about, however, and with all the big clubs – except for Manchester United currently – continuing to strengthen, here are a few players that could head to Anfield that Klopp is said to be particularly high on.

Marco Asensio

This is one that just keeps on rumbling away. The Real Madrid midfielder has just one year left on his contract as is currently out of favour at the Bernabeu. It feels like one of those situations where a move could revitalize a career, with Asensio still only 26 years old. The fact that the Spanish international is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to move to another top team is also encouraging.

Juventus Players

This one is very interesting. It would likely cost The Reds over £100 million to make this happen, but there are reports out of Italy that Liverpool would like to move on both French midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer. Juventus have been weird with their transfer dealings as of late, but a reported 4-year deal for Paul Pogba might leave them needing to unload some of their wage bill. This is certainly worth an enquiry.

Jude Bellingham

This one might be a year away, but Liverpool would solve a piece of their midfield puzzle for the next decade by signing Bellingham. The Reds’ midfield is outstanding, but many of the starters and key reserves are getting up there in age.

The biggest difference between Liverpool and City is that Liverpool has been incredibly top-heavy in terms of goals over the last few years. City get 20+ goals per year from their midfield, while The Reds get the vast majority of theirs from strikers and wingers. Adding a player like Bellingham – a defensive mind with a goal threat – would be massive moving forwards into the 2020s.