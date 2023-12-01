Is Liverpool FC Still a Top Contender in the Premier League?

It’s no surprise that Liverpool has had a pretty good showing this season in the Premier League, they are one of the giants of English football and are typically strong contenders, this season maybe a little more so than some others, but how are they travelling at this point in the League.

Having just recently drawn a game against perennial rivals Man City, they’ve shown that they are close to being on top of their game and are looking to try and take this season all the way. This article will touch on their recent performance, rumours of possible transfers and player acquisitions, worry over key player injuries, and various other things. If you are in the UK, you can bet on the game with some of the top-rated betting apps listed here. Play responsibly.

How are they playing?

As is typical, there have been ups and downs in their recent performance. One of their main midfield players, Curtis Jones, a player that came up through Liverpool’s academy program has only recently returned from injury, which we’ll touch on later, but it seems that the young star might need a little more time to cook after coming back from injury, as the game against Man City was definitely not his best.

However, despite Jones not being in peak form, the Reds were still able to bring the game to a draw, which is the first time that Man City has dropped points in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium in close to a year, which is a very encouraging sign for Liverpool.

Is the side crippled with injury?

While any team in high-tier sports is likely to face its share of injury throughout a season, it has seemed that Liverpool has been particularly unlucky in this regard, but maybe this season won’t be so bad. Part of the reason that Liverpool performed so well against Man City is that so many stars returned to the team from injury. 4 men were out for the previous match against Brentford but took part in the Man City match, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate.

This means that at the time of writing, there are only 4 Liverpool stars that are confirmed to be wholly out of the picture for this season, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bejcetic, Conor Bradley and Andy Roberston.

Are they playing in the same style?

The short answer is yes, Jurgen Klopp hasn’t changed his game plan much and seems to enjoy his tempo football, which is partly why it’s so important for him to get his midfield back to its peak form.

Watching Liverpool you should expect to see high-intensity pressing and any time there is a slip in your defences while you’re on attack you’ll open yourself up to a lightning-fast counter-attack. While this football is very fun to watch, fans might be hoping that Klopp gets his boys to vary their approach somehow to take opponents who think they know the playbook by surprise.

Who are the most important members of the squad this season?

Klopp would probably argue that every single player is integral to his game plan and the squad’s success, but there are a few who are just wizards with the ball. Darwin Nunez, the 24-year-old Uruguayan is in his second season at Liverpool and if he keeps increasing his performance every season his next one will be impossibly impressive.

Dominik Szoboszlai, a 23-year-old Hungarian and Liverpool’s fastest player this season. Mohamed Salah, the 31-year-old Egyptian shouldn’t be a surprise here, he’s a key part of Liverpool’s attacking force and has a fearsome goal record this season.

Liverpool is most definitely still a top contender in the premier league at this point. We are barely halfway through the season, and there are a whole lot of games still to be played, but they have an impressive record so far and unless disaster strikes key players or an unheard-of losing streak occurs, Liverpool are excellently placed to take this season all the way.