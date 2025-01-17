How Well Known and Popular Are Liverpool FC Abroad?

If you are a lifelong fan of the Reds and watch every game in person, you know how large and loud the faithful army of the team’s supporters is. However, you may not fully appreciate the popularity the team enjoys outside of its hometown and native country. As one of the most storied clubs in the most prestigious football league in the world, Liverpool FC is a global sports powerhouse with following that knows no borders. In fact, you might be surprised to learn how passionate some of the international fans are and how well-educated they are about the team’s history and current exploits.

How Many Liverpool Fans Are There Abroad?

While we often think of Liverpool as a local team representing its city in the top flight of English football, in reality the team has long outgrown its immediate geographic area. Research conducted in 2016 by the club indicates that only around 47% of the team’s self-identified fans are actually from Liverpool, with another 27% living elsewhere in Britain. That leaves more than one quarter of all fans to account for, and they are distributed across many foreign nations.

Given the team’s continued presence on the international stage and strong results in recent seasons, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the percentage of non-British supporters is even greater today. The changing makeup of the fanbase goes hand in hand with its overall growth, so it doesn’t really affect the undivided love that the club enjoys at home. It might force the old generation of fans to accept that the team now belongs to everyone, not just those who were born with it in their blood.

In Which Countries Are Liverpool Games Most Commonly Watched?

It’s safe to say that Liverpool games are eagerly followed everywhere people care about football. As the closest neighbor, Ireland is probably the country where the team has the largest number of fans, but other European countries such as Norway, Denmark, or Poland are not too far behind. English teams also enjoy lots of support in the Commonwealth nations, so don’t be surprised to find Liverpool FC among the most popular teams on a sportsbook in Ontario or the state of Victoria.

Finally, there is a growing demand for Premier League games in nations that are generally not known as hotbeds of interest for football. China, South Africa, and Indonesia are the best examples of this trend, but a wide array of smaller nations in Africa and Asia qualify as well. Even in the United States, more and more people are becoming actively aware of the Liverpool FC brand, which is quite a reversal compared to previous decades. This is evidenced by the fact that friendlies played by the team in North America and Australia routinely draw crowds as large as 100,000 people.

What Drives International Popularity of Liverpool FC in the 21st Century?

Globalisation of sports is an ongoing phenomenon that has many drivers, and Premier League teams have been in the very center of it. One of the primary reasons for this is near-universal TV coverage of games complemented by online streaming on demand. It’s not hard to fall in love with an elite football club when you can watch every game at home in high resolution. It’s not just the games that are available worldwide – it’s not hard to buy Liverpool shirts and other merchandise no matter where you live, making it easier to declare the fandom to the world.

At the same time, the team is becoming more and more internationalised. The current squad is captained by Dutch international Virgil van Dijk, while its most popular player without a doubt is Egyptian Mohamed Salah. They are far from the only foreign-born players on the squad – footballers from France, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Colombia and a few other nations are currently defending its colors. Most of these players have strong following at home, some of which transfers to their current club and contributes to its increased reach.

How International Fans Contribute to Liverpool’s Fortunes?

The club is openly embracing its foreign fans, as evidenced by the existence of 300+ officially recognised Supporters Clubs located in over 100 countries. Global popularity is boosting the team’s revenues and complementing income from local ticket sales through TV rights deals, branded gear sales, and in other ways. Still, a purist might wonder if the influx of new fans who have never physically been to Liverpool might be diluting the original spirit of fandom.

Some may miss the old days when English football clubs were not the big business they are today, and were more deeply connected with their local communities. For better or for worse, those days are gone and Liverpool FC must evolve with the times or risk being left behind by its more aggressive rivals. That’s why it makes more sense to enjoy the attention and be grateful for the support of strangers than to look for fault in their intentions. After all, who can blame them for being mesmerised by an amazing football team and wanting to be a part of its glorious tradition that spans back decades?