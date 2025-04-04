How Liverpool FC’s recent form and performance could be influential to your betting strategy

Liverpool has been having a good season (2024/25), especially in the EPL. By the end of March 2025, they were already leading on the table, having 22 wins and only one loss. Interestingly, they were already leading by 12 points, followed by Arsenal. This just shows that the new coach, Arne Slot, is doing a good job since taking over from Jürgen Klopp in 2024.

Now, Liverpool has made the world of sports betting very intense, as you don’t always know what to expect from the team. The players have been bringing new energy and skills, keeping the fans on their feet every time a Liverpool match is underway. Well, in this article, we’ll be looking into detail how Liverpool’s recent form has become influential to the people who are betting online and how it could affect their strategies.

Recent games

The only problem with Liverpool is that they are a respecter of no team. They have been punishing all kinds of teams, both top-tier and lower-tier teams, equally. For example, in the UCL game against Real Madrid, they beat Madrid 2-0. Liverpool has also been mercilessly beating other teams like Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, football can sometimes be a game of uncertainty. For example, despite beating Tottenham 6-3 during the normal EPL matches, two weeks later, in the first leg of the EFL semi-finals, the same Tottenham beat Liverpool 1-0. Barely a month later, in the second leg, Liverpool won 4-0, allowing the team to proceed to the finals. Unfortunately, Liverpool was defeated by Everton at Wembley.

This information is just to explain that football might be quite a tricky sport to predict the outcome. If you are betting online, it is important to look at recent games for a good perspective of the upcoming match, but you should know that history alone is not enough to have you making informed decisions.

Key players

Another aspect of the team that could affect your betting strategy is the key players. In the current season, Liverpool boasts some of the top players globally in terms of skills and technique. For instance, Mohamed Salah is one of the most decorated football players in the EPL right now. He has won many individual awards in the past, including:

PFA Players’ Player of the Year

Premier League Golden Boot

Premier League Player of the Season

Premier League Playmaker of the Season

FIFA Puskas Award

Having such a player in your team is quite critical, as they can change the outcome of the game at any time. When March was coming to an end, Mo was leading the way in the race for the 2024-25 Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award with 17 assists already. By the end of the season, you can be sure that he will be having more assists. Also, Salah was leading in the number of goals with 27 of them, ahead of Erling Harland with 21.

Other key players in the team are Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, among the top defenders in the Premier League. These players have successfully led Liverpool to many wins, keeping the defence position firmer than the wall of Jericho.

Interestingly, you should note that some of the contracts of these key players are set to expire by the end of the 2024/25 season. Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set to leave the club as free agents even though talks are still going on for Salah and van Dijk. It is almost certain that Trent is leaving for Real Madrid.

By considering these key players, punters who work with online betting sites can be sure to think critically about their decisions. The presence or absence of any of these key players is sure to change the betting odds of any game against Liverpool, meaning that, as a punter, you should consider changing your strategy.

The home advantage

Whenever you are planning to bet on any Liverpool game, you need to consider their home advantage. Anfield has been touted as one of the most electrifying stadiums in the world of football. In fact, according to France Football, the stadium comes second only to Boca Juniors’ Bombonera in Argentina. The atmosphere during a match is just unmatched as the Red’s fans chant their way to victory. It is no wonder that teams might feel intimidated when they visit the stadium.

When Pep Guardiola was still in Barcelona, he said that the electrifying atmosphere might make you feel small, especially after Liverpool scores a goal. Ettiene Capoe, after Liverpool beat Villareal 2-0 at Anfield during the 2021/22 Champions League semi-finals, stated that Anfield was hell. The atmosphere and the players gave you hell, and the only thing they wanted was to score goals.

Whenever Liverpool is playing on their home ground, punter who are fond of betting online are given the opportunity to vouch for Liverpool winning because of the home advantage. Their performance greatly improves since they have full support and they also understand the grounds better. In fact, Liverpool holds the second-longest unbeaten home streak of 68 games.

Final word

Betting on Liverpool’s games can be a thrilling experience, seeing that they have been on top form over the 2024’25 season. As a punter, you need to consider how well the team has been playing and the key players that have been making a whole difference to the team. Ultimately, doing thorough research is the most valuable thing if you are betting online.