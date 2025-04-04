How does live Roulette differ from its online counterpart?

(Stock Photo ID: 2205453595)

Roulette remains one of the most recognisable casino games today, offering players a range of options for how they’d like to play. Not only can you visit a land-based casino venue to watch the iconic spinning wheel in action, but you can also play online and live Roulette from your chosen provider’s platform.

While both live and online Roulette follow the same fundamental rules, there are a few key differences in how they operate, which can affect gameplay and overall mechanics. Here’s a breakdown of the main differences between playing on a virtual wheel and a live-streamed format.

Gameplay and presentation

The core structure of both live and online Roulette is the same – you place bets on the numbers, colours, or sections of the wheel, and the outcome is determined by where the ball lands.

However, live Roulette is hosted by a real dealer who is streamed live from a professional studio straight to your device through an online platform. The dealer spins the wheel in real time, and bets are placed through the online interface.

Online roulette uses the software to manage the game instead of a real dealer. Random number generators (RNGs) are used to determine the outcome of games so that each spin of the wheel is fair and unpredictable.

Speed and pacing

Another one of the biggest differences between the two formats is the pace of play. Online Roulette tends to be faster, as there isn’t any time waiting for a dealer to spin the wheel or for other players to place their bets. Instead, the automated mechanics of the game allow you to control the speed, making it possible to complete rounds in a shorter time.

Live Roulette follows a structured pace that’s similar to land-based casino tables. There are set times for betting, and the live spin of the wheel will happen once all players have placed their bets and the betting window closes. The presence of a dealer and other participants means rounds take longer, making it a slower but more structured option.

Betting options and variants

Both live and online Roulette offers a range of game variants, including European, American, and French Roulette. These are three of the most common variations, but online Roulette may have additional options.

This can include games such as turbo mode, multi-wheel games, or games with unique side bets not typically available in live versions.

Live Roulette generally sticks to classic formats and a few variations, but if you prefer to explore a wider variety of designs, rules, and gameplay mechanics, online Roulette might be a more suitable option.

Fairness and randomness

Both versions of Roulette are designed to be fair, but they achieve randomness in different ways. Online Roulette relies on an RNG to produce outcomes, and this ensures that every spin of the wheel is independent and unpredictable. This technology is regularly tested to meet industry standards.

Live Roulette, however, depends on a physical wheel and dealer. Much like a land-based casino, you’ll be able to watch the dealer spin the wheel and release the ball in real time, so you have full transparency of the fairness of the gameplay.

Whether you choose live Roulette or an online variation, both formats offer the same fundamental game but with different mechanics and features. Now that you understand these differences better, you can more effectively decide which version suits your preferences best.