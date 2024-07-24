Have Liverpool Ever Won the Treble

Liverpool Football Club, one of the most successful and storied clubs in English football, has a rich history filled with numerous trophies and memorable moments. A common question among football fans is whether Liverpool has ever won the treble.

The answer is yes, and they have achieved this remarkable feat on more than one occasion. Let’s dive into the details of each of Liverpool’s greatest seasons.

What is the ‘Treble’?

In football, winning a treble usually refers to a team winning three major trophies in a single season. The most coveted and traditional treble in European football consists of a domestic league title, a domestic cup (like the FA Cup), and the UEFA Champions League.

This feat is incredibly challenging and requires a team to perform on the biggest stage across all competitions, as you know if you’ve ever gone to see how intense and high-level the games are live at Anfield (and across the world).

Liverpool’s Treble in 1984

Liverpool’s first treble came in the 1983-1984 season under the management of Joe Fagan. This historic achievement included:

First Division Title: Liverpool won the English First Division (now known as the Premier League) with a total of 80 points, finishing three points ahead of Southampton. League Cup: Liverpool also triumphed in the League Cup, defeating Everton 1-0 in a replay after the initial final ended in a draw. This victory was secured through a goal by Graeme Souness. European Cup: Completing their treble, Liverpool claimed the European Cup (now known as the UEFA Champions League) by defeating AS Roma in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in Rome. This win marked Liverpool’s fourth European Cup triumph.

The 2001 Treble

Liverpool’s second notable treble came in the 2000-2001 season under the management of Gérard Houllier. During this season, Liverpool achieved an impressive treble by winning three cup competitions:

FA Cup: Liverpool lifted the FA Cup by defeating Arsenal 2-1 in a dramatic final held at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Michael Owen was the hero, scoring two late goals to secure the victory for Liverpool. League Cup (Worthington Cup): Liverpool also triumphed in the League Cup, known as the Worthington Cup at the time. They beat Birmingham City in a tense final that went to penalties, with Liverpool emerging victorious. UEFA Cup: Completing their treble, Liverpool won the UEFA Cup by overcoming Spanish side Alavés in a thrilling final that ended 5-4 after extra time. This match, held in Dortmund, Germany, was one of the most exciting European finals in recent memory.

Liverpool’s 2020 Treble

Liverpool achieved another treble (of sorts) in the 2019-2020 season, under the management of Jürgen Klopp. While it wasn’t the traditional domestic treble, it was still a significant achievement:

Premier League: Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a league title, winning the Premier League in dominating fashion, finishing 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. FIFA Club World Cup: Liverpool became world champions for the first time by winning the FIFA Club World Cup, defeating Flamengo 1-0 in the final. UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool secured another European trophy by defeating Chelsea on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Istanbul.

Near Misses in Recent Seasons

In the 2018-2019 season, Liverpool had a fantastic run but narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, finishing just one point behind Manchester City. Despite this, they achieved glory in the Champions League by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.

Since Jürgen Klopp took over as manager in 2015, Liverpool has seen a resurgence, winning several major trophies:

Premier League (2019-2020)

UEFA Champions League (2018-2019)

FIFA Club World Cup (2019)

UEFA Super Cup (2019)

These successes have brought Liverpool back to the forefront of English and European football, and the team continues to compete for top honours in every competition they enter.

In Roundup

Liverpool has indeed won the treble on multiple occasions, with their 1984 and 2001 trebles being the biggest successes in their history. The 2020 treble, although not the traditional domestic treble, showcased Liverpool’s dominance in both domestic and international competitions.

With the talent and determination shown under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool fans can remain hopeful that the elusive traditional treble could be achieved in the near future.

Liverpool’s journey is a testament to their enduring quality and spirit, and their history is rich with moments of glory. The various trebles they have won will always be remembered by fans, and the club’s recent successes ensure that Liverpool remains a powerhouse in football.