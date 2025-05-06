From hunters to hunted! Liverpool know what is required

Liverpool are back on top of things in the Premier League, but remaining at the summit can be tricky.

The Reds know that better than anybody, having watched Manchester City rewrite the history books when capturing four successive crowns between 2021 and 2025.

Much has changed at Anfield in that time – most notably in the dugout, where managerial reins have passed from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot.

Dreams

Liverpool go level with Man Utd on 20 English top-flight titles. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/oIhrxAjZ7J — Premier League (@premierleague) April 27, 2025

There has been the odd blot on an otherwise impressive copybook.

Domestic cup competitions delivered agonising defeats, while European dreams were dashed by French invaders.

Liverpool supporters will be casting an eye over PSG vs Arsenal odds wondering what could have been, as the side that sent them packing in the last-eight sit at 1/5 to reach the 2025 final, with another race for continental glory seemingly wide open.

The Reds do, however, have another trophy to their name and expect to earn plenty of favour in football tips next season that will cover everything from the opening day of Premier League action to what promises to be an epic final showdown at the 2026 World Cup.

By the time that event takes place in New York, Liverpool will hope to have cemented their status as the kings of English football. In order to do that, a construction project to mirror that which has taken place off the field is required.

Slot has taken in two relatively quiet transfer windows since taking on the most demanding of roles. That situation, with funds available once more, is expected to change over the summer of 2025. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said of the business that is required: “Liverpool need a left-back. They need a centre-back to ensure there is no crisis. Also a deep central midfielder.” He went on to say: “Add to that an attacking midfielder who will score and create. And finally a left winger and centre-forward who can win games as often as Mohamed Salah.” That is quite some list, with all bases covered outside of the goalkeeper department.

Whether Liverpool bring in as many as six fresh faces remains to be seen – with any outgoings also needing to be factored into the equation. It is, however, clear that reinforcements are needed in order to avoid standing still, or slipping into reverse.

Challenges

Anfield 📌 Champions Wall update ✅ pic.twitter.com/bq49yqsYCY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2025

Arsenal, after a number of near misses, will be back for more in 2025-26, while City will escape from under a Financial Fair Play cloud at some point and have never been shy when it comes to speculating in order to accumulate.

Liverpool have surged to the front of the field, but the chasing pack are far from being out of sight.

The Reds were overtaken on the back of their 19th top-flight title win and will be eager to ensure that history does not repeat itself after claiming No.20.

Once again, the hunters have become the hunted, and that will forever pose an entirely different set of challenges.