Firmino’s future fades into the background

You may have heard that Mohamed Salah’s current contract at Liverpool expires in 2023. Only those living under rocks or taking in trips to the moon will be unaware of the furore surrounding the Egyptian forward’s future.

No paperwork has been signed and the intentions of a superstar performer at Anfield, amid talk of a big-money offers, continue to generate copy for gossip columns aplenty.

There is also the issue of Sadio Mane’s terms on Merseyside. Plenty have been eager to point out that while Salah is a top priority when it comes to extension talks, the name of a talismanic Senegalese winger should sit second on that list.

Liverpool are back in the hunt for major honours at home and abroad this season. For those who love a Premier League prediction, it is almost guaranteed that Salah and Mane will have integral roles to play in that quest.

As things stand, those that operate on opposing flanks of Jurgen Klopp’s attacking unit are due to hit free agency in a little over 18 months. The plan is to ensure that neither drops into that particular pool.

2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ combined goals in all competitions under Jürgen Klopp! 9️⃣4️⃣ Salah 👑

7️⃣9️⃣ Mane ⚡️

7️⃣7️⃣ Firmino 😎 pic.twitter.com/oQ9nIwPY2e — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 8, 2020

Responsibility

That is not about to change any time soon, but the South American is as important to the collective cause as those that operate on either side of him in Liverpool’s frontline.

With Salah and Mane also set to depart for African Cup of Nations duty in January, Firmino may be about to take on even more responsibility in a squad that is determined not to let anything impact its standing.

If a Samba star shines brightly during the enforced absence of others, then his value will only head in one direction. Liverpool are fully aware of how important he is, particularly in a tactical system that requires hard running from front to back, but he continues to sail under the radar at times.

The fact that his contract is also due to come to an end in the same summer as Salah and Mane is another perfect example of that. While two talented teammates dominate headlines on and off the field, few questions are being asked of whether Firmino will be sticking around at Anfield.

Maybe the assumption is that, unlike the double act he supports, there is little chance of him mulling over a move elsewhere. Having become a global star during his time in England, loyalty perhaps runs a little deeper for the Brazilian striker.

He is roughly at the same point of his career as Salah and Mane, with a supposed peak still being enjoyed, and there is the promise of plenty more to come if niggling injuries can be avoided. Those around him at Liverpool know how integral Firmino can be and he deserves greater recognition from a wider audience than being allowed to fade into the background.