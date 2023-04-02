Erling Haaland has taken the football world by storm

Here are the Records Haaland Has Already Smashed

When Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, fans knew they were getting a fantastic player. However, Haaland has since surpassed the expectations of even his most ardent of fans, and his almost supernatural ability to find the back of the net has silenced all critics.

At just 22 years of age, Haaland’s career so far has been remarkable. He is already considered to be one of the best players on the planet, and the trajectory of his meteoric rise looks to be some distance from reaching its apex. It will come as no surprise to learn that Haaland has already smashed a number of records. We’ve listed some of them below. Read on to find out more.

Dominating the Champions League

The Champions League is Europe’s elite football competition. It’s where the best play the best and compete for one of the sport’s most coveted of prizes. Haaland has made the Champions League his playground, both during his time at Borussia Dortmund and with Manchester City. He became the fastest player to score 20 Champions League goals, doing so in just 14 appearances. Since then, he has scored more in his first 30 Champions League ties than any other player, with 28 goals in 22 games.

If you want to see this Norwegian goal-scoring sensation in action, click here to pick up some Champions League tickets.

Running Riot in the Bundesliga

Haaland played for Borussia Dortmund from 2020 – 2022. During his time there, he became the first player to score in the league, cup, and Champions League on his debut. He was also the first player to score a hattrick on his league debut, doing so with just 34 minutes on the pitch. What’s more, he broke another record by scoring 50 goals in his first 50 games.

Premier League Magic

When Haaland joined Manchester City, some naysayers were questioning whether the Norwegian striker’s skills would transfer over to the world’s most competitive domestic league. He quickly proved that they certainly did, breaking the record for the most goals scored in his first 10 Premier League games, doing so with two games to spare.

He wasn’t going to stop there. Haaland went on to become the first player to score a hattrick in three successive home fixtures, doing so against Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest. He also became the first player to score in his first four away matches.

What Records Could Haaland Break?

It seems like Haaland has broken just about every record there is. However, some remain that the Norwegian will undoubtedly have his eye on. The current record for most goals in a 38-match season is currently held by Liverpool’s Mo Salah, who netted 32 in the 2017/18 season. Haaland is currently on 26 goals, so with 14 games left to play, he could smash this record easily, provided he keeps scoring at the rate he has been.

Conclusion

Erling Haaland is without doubt one of the world’s most talented and exciting players. He has smashed so many records already and looks certain to continue doing so for years to come.