Defence Key to Reds’ Title Hopes

While Liverpool’s world-class attacking lineup rightly attracts plenty of plaudits, Jurgen Klopp’s side have been impressive at the back.

A strong defence was key to Liverpool winning their first Premier League crown in the 2019-20 season and if they are to lift the trophy this season, that meanness at the back will be vital once again.

Defensive Unit Work Wonders

A 2-0 victory over Brighton midway through March was another valuable three points against a Seagulls outfit that have caused many teams problems this season. Liverpool, who are second-favourites in the English Premier League odds to win the title this term, managed to take an early lead thanks to Luis Diaz before Mohamed Salah’s penalty wrapped up the victory. Many EPL tips would not only have predicted a Reds’ win but also that they would win to nil against Graham Potter’s side at Anfield. That clean sheet sheet against Brighton was Liverpool’s sixth in a run of eight Premier League victories.

It was well documented how much the loss of Virgil van Dijk to a serious knee injury was to Liverpool last season. The Dutchman being absent for the majority of the campaign saw the Reds struggle in the defence of their Premier League crown as Manchester City ran out comfortable winners. There were also concerns if Van Dijk would come back as the same player after a nasty injury and a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Not only has the 30-year-old made it back to be a key figure in the Liverpool defence, but he’s also arguably playing some of the best football of his career.

While Van Dijk does not wear the armband, he’s a real leader for Klopp’s side and his communication is key in the working of that defensive unit. Joel Matip has thrived alongside the Netherlands international and was named the Premier League Player of the Month for February. Meanwhile, wing-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also impressed, not only with their defensive work, but in their efforts in the final third of the field too.

Defensive Duties Key For Title Push

In a season when the race for the Premier League title looks like it will go down to the wire, keeping those clean sheets could prove all the difference. City have also looked strong at the back and it’s no surprise that Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s side are the ones going head to head to be crowned champions of England this term. Both teams are also challenging in the latter stages of the Champions League and whoever can manage the workload the best should come out on top in the Premier League title race.

Van Dijk’s present can’t be underestimated and if he can his fellow starting defenders can remain fit throughout the business end of the season it will be a massive boost for Liverpool’s title chances. Klopp may have turned the Reds into one of the most feared attacking teams in Europe but it’s in the dark art of defence where Liverpool will be hoping they have the edge over Guardiola’s City.