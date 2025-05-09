Carragher questions whether Trent Alexander-Arnold is still “One of our own”

May 2025 is a month etched into Liverpool’s recent history. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been the embodiment of local talent becoming a global superstar, announced his departure. For twenty years, he has become a part of the furniture at Anfield and is a Scouser living his dream – winning both the domestic league and Champions League with his club.

His exit, and particularly to a titan like Real Madrid, has divided the fanbase, with the likes of Jamie Carragher claiming that his status as “one of our own” has now become diminished despite not having hostile feelings towards his departure.

The announcement

Trent confirmed his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, which is when his contract expires. This has in part played a role in the heat he has received, as it means Liverpool will not receive a transfer fee for him.

He described it as “easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.” Trent has claimed he needs a new challenge and to step out of his comfort zone. Having joined the academy aged six, his two-decade journey with the Reds, his move will end months of speculation. It’s been hailed by Real Madrid figures like Alvaro Benito and Rafa Alkorta as being a brave decision. His statement aimed to explain his silence, which in itself was criticised.

The allure of Los Blancos

It’s difficult not to consider the sheer size of Real Madrid in the context of this transfer. As Trent claimed, it’s not about being bigger or better, but different, despite many fans interpreting it differently. Reports suggest a five-year contract, while the Spanish giants are reportedly so keen that they approached Liverpool to negotiate an early release and this would allow Trent to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup, which starts in mid-June in the US. Technically, this is before his Liverpool contract officially ends.

FIFA has implemented a special two-window summer transfer period which should help accommodate clubs participating in the tournament. On top of this Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger claimed that Real Madrid had approached the young fullback “a long, long time ago” hinting at a protracted courtship.

Carragher’s verdict: Status “diminished”

There will be a lot said in response to Trent’s official statement and departure. Jamie Carragher offered a fairly candid assessment of his departure and its implications. He believes the defender’s cherished “one of our own” status among the Anfield faithful will inevitably be “diminished”by this choice.

He isn’t really claiming whether it should or shouldn’t be, but articulated that by opting for Real Madrid, which Carragher himself admits is the world’s biggest club, Trent has sacrificed a degree of the unique affection he received from the local supporters. With Liverpool, Carragher claims it is different, and he himself understands the pressure of feeling the need to be a one-man club.

Carragher expressed a measure of disappointment, suggesting that as a local player, Trent perhaps didn’t see Liverpool as “enough” even during periods of past and current success.

Fan sentiments range from “bans” to modern realities

The departure has elicited a spectrum of reactions. Some fans, and even businesses, have responded with tongue-in-cheek “bans”, like Curry’s, which shows the emotional impact of losing a local hero. Beyond the humour, deeper debates continue over how he would be treated upon a return to Liverpool in, say, a Champions League fixture.

Arsene Wenger provided a pragmatic view on the current transfer climate, noting a trend where top players see out contracts to secure higher wages. This actually began with Flamini, an Arsenal player under Wenger, who realised he could benefit himself money-wise by being out of contract.

The issue is, though, that it means clubs like Real Madrid are allegedly initiating contact well before contracts expire, and this “tapping up”, which Wenger implied, is part of their model.

What’s next for Liverpool and Trent?

Liverpool now faces the task of replacing a player widely regarded as a “generational talent” even if his defensive capabilities have sometimes been called into question. Jamie Carragher has suggested that young Conor Bradley “deserves to be given a go” as Trent’s successor, but there isn’t an easy transfer marketplace like-for-like replacement.

For Trent, this move shows a brave step towards a new challenge in which, beyond pushing himself on the pitch, will mean having much more pressure on himself from fans and media. In Spain, and particularly Madrid, it’s a different level of expectation, and there will be no local-boy generosity to make up for lacklustre performances.

Redefining “one of our own”

So, is Trent Alexander-Arnold still “one of our own”? Some will say his 20-year stint suggests yes, always, others claim no because he’s 26 and only just entering his physical prime, meaning Liverpool may miss out on his best years. What cannot be disputed is his remarkable achievements and impact on Liverpool.