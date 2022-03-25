Can Liverpool win the PL?

Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Arsenal has closed the gap to Manchester City to one point, after the champions 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace. What was once a seemingly insurmountable 15-point lead for City, has turned into a neck and neck race for the title.

While City hold a slender one point advantage, Liverpool boast a superior goal difference and are arguably in a far better run of form than Pep Guardiola’s team. With only nine games left to play, many people are now believing Liverpool could snatch the title away from City.

Placing a bet on the potential winners of the Premier League has become a popular activity in the UK with many football fans placing bets on who they think will be crowned Champions that season. Now that many sports betting operators are accessible via mobile apps, placing a bet has never been more convenient and easier. City are the current favourites to win at the bookies, however the odds are closing in for Liverpool to become the title favourites. So, let’s take a look at where the league could be won or lost.

Liverpool v Watford (2nd April – 12.30pm)

While Watford are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table, this has to be as close as you can get to a guaranteed three points. Roy Hodgson’s team are unpredictable and capable of a surprise, but you never bet against Liverpool at home, no matter who they’re playing.

Prediction: WIN

Manchester City v Liverpool (10th April – 4.30pm)

The title decider. There’s no other way to put it. A win and Liverpool go on to claim the title, a draw and it’s still up for grabs, but a defeat will almost certainly end any hopes of bringing the Premier League trophy back to Merseyside.

The last time Liverpool left the blue side of Manchester with a victory was April 2018 in a UEFA Champions League tie. The last Premier League victory at the Etihad was back in November 2015, with a 1-4 victory, thanks to goals from Coutinho, Firmino, Skrtel and Mangala (OG).

This is going to be high octane, end to end, winner takes all football at its best. Neither Klopp nor Pep, do cagey, settle for a point football, so expect to be watching most of it from behind your sofa. Three 3 wins and two draws in our last five league visits, shows just how hard this is going to be, and with the title on the line will be an electric atmosphere inside the stadium.

Can Liverpool win it? Spurs and Crystal Palace have shown it’s possible to leave the Etihad with three points this season, but City know a win seals the title and they have home advantage.

Prediction: DRAW

Aston Villa v Liverpool (TBC)

He wouldn’t, would he? Steven Gerrard’s Villa are safe and secure in mid table with nothing to play for, but with Gerrard as manager, Villa won’t be taking it easy – even if he does want Liverpool to win the title.

Villa have been up and down in recent weeks but a full house and Liverpool old boy, Coutinho, in their ranks, it’s going to be a tight game.

Prediction: DRAW

Liverpool v Manchester United (19th April – 8pm)

United are in a terrible run of form and fourth spot in the league looks beyond them now. Their recent defeat in the Champions League has left them with nothing to play for this season and Ralf Rangnick looks on borrowed time.

This used to be the standout fixture of the season in years gone by, but there’s nothing to fear here.

Prediction: WIN

Liverpool v Everton (24th April – 4.30pm)

A derby game is never easy, although, barring the Covid blip of February 2021, derby games have been very easy for Liverpool. You have to go all the way back to September 1999 to find Everton’s previous win at Anfield.

Everton are always up for a fight and relegation fighting teams are always unpredictable, especially with the likes of Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray in their ranks. But there’s a reason the Goodison Park outfit are down at the bottom of the table and history tells us there’s only going to be one result here.

Prediction: WIN

Newcastle v Liverpool (30th April – 12.30pm)

This looks like being one of the toughest games of the run in. Newcastle United are safe from relegation and on a good run of form under Eddie Howe since the Saudi investment in January saw new arrivals.

While they have nothing to play for on paper, with a big summer transfer window looming for the club, expect Newcastle’s players to be playing for their shirt.

Prediction: DRAW

Liverpool v Tottenham (7th May – 3pm)

Harry Kane. That’s what Liverpool fans will be worrying about, because despite Spurs poor form, with the England international in their ranks they will always pose a threat. Just ask Manchester City.

An outside chance of the top four and a summer squad shake up will no doubt keep Conte’s players motivated, but Spurs always have a mistake in them at the back. The last time these two met earlier in the season saw a 2-2 draw, can Liverpool get a win this time around?

Prediction: WIN

Southampton v Liverpool (15th May – 3pm)

Another team with not a lot to play for having managed to stay out of the relegation battle this season. Expect an end of season atmosphere and one of Liverpool’s easier three points of the season.

Prediction: WIN

Liverpool v Wolves (22nd May – 4pm)

The last game of the season and Wolves will probably be pushing for a European place. They are tight at the back and have shown good form under their new manager Bruno Lage although results have tailed off recently.

Expect last day nerves from Liverpool and a crowd up for ruining any title aspirations.

Prediction: DRAW

And the winner is…

Both teams have been here before and know what it takes to get across the line. The fixture at the Etihad looks set to be a blockbusting title decider, but whatever the result of that game, Liverpool may just a backup plan.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa go to the Etihad on the final day of the season. They couldn’t, could they?