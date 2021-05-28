3 signings would make Liverpool a good bet for the title next season

A hugely disappointing 2020/21 campaign is finally over so Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can now focus his attention on preparing for next season.

Liverpool were undoubtedly hampered by a number of serious injuries to key players last season. No team in the world could cope with the crippling injury list Klopp had to deal with, so it’s no surprise results weren’t as expected.

Man City are currently the odds on 4/6 favourites to win the league next year with Liverpool priced as the 5/1 joint second favourites alongside Chelsea. Those odds are tempting as Liverpool should be a much stronger unit next season, and if any of our overseas visitors want to back the Reds you can use a betting app in Nigeria to place your bet.

It’s highly unlikely Liverpool will suffer the same fate with injuries next season so the team will be instantly strengthened by the return of players like Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson. However, Klopp still needs to bring in some fresh blood this summer to ensure Liverpool are competing on all fronts next season.

New centre-back

Liverpool were decimated by injuries in the middle of defence last season which forced Klopp to sign Ozan Kabak on loan in January. Nat Phillips also arrived and performed well at times but a long-term partner for Van Dijk is required.

Joe Gomez is obviously still an option but it remains to be seen how he’ll recover from his serious knee injury. Reports suggest that Klopp has decided not to sign Kabak on a permanent deal and will instead snap-up highly-rated defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old will cost around £35m and would be a superb addition to the Liverpool squad.

Wijnaldum replacement

A main priority for Klopp this summer is to find a suitable replacement for Gini Wijnaldum. The Dutchman is set to leave Anfield when his contract expires next month and he’s expected to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent weeks but it’s vital Klopp gets this signing right as Wijnaldum has been an important part of his squad in recent years.

Freshen up the attack

Liverpool have had a settled front three for several seasons and it’s time Klopp freshened things up. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have been linked with moves this summer but are expected to stay at Anfield while Roberto Firmino rediscovered his form during the closing weeks of the season after a disappointing campaign. Diogo Jota has been an excellent signing but Liverpool could still do with another top class forward to offer more competition in the final third.

Luis Suarez has been linked with an emotional return to Anfield after helping Atletico Madrid win La Liga but Klopp will target a younger player who’s got his best years ahead of him.

If Liverpool could sign Konate, find a top class replacement for Wijnaldum, bring in a versatile forward and keep key players fit next season, then they’ll be an excellent bet to reclaim the Premier League title.