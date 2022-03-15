2 Players Who Could Sign For The Reds & 2 Players That Could Leave This Summer

The 2021-22 season is shaping up to be one of the best for Liverpool in history. Jurgen Klopp’s side has already got their hands on the League Cup this season, and remain in contention to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. An unthinkable quadruple could still be achieved by the Reds this season, which would be a feat no other side in history has managed to achieve.

However, after this season, sights will quickly turn to the summer transfer window and the players that could depart and sign for the Anfield giants. But, before examining the FIFA World Cup picks, which players could be on the move this summer before the huge tournament in Qatar?

James Milner

There isn’t much doubt that James Milner has been one of the most important players for Liverpool throughout his career at Anfield. However, the 36-year-old has found game time harder to come by this season, and has made just 29 appearances for the Reds. The majority of his minutes have come from the bench this term, but he still looks likely to have a part to play as the fixture congestion builds up.

However, Milner’s contract us up at the end of the season, and may see it as the perfect opportunity to play out his final years at another club. The midfielder has won virtually every trophy available to him at Liverpool, and we could see him moving back to his boyhood team on a free transfer in the summer, with Leeds United likely to be among the leading contenders

Divock Origi

Divock Origi’s place as a Liverpool great is already assured, but the 26-year-old may be looking for a fresh start when his current deal expires in the summer. Origi was struggling for regular playing time before the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto, and may be able to part ways after an incredible eight-year stay with the Merseyside giants. Liverpool fans will be upset to see the striker go, as he has contributed some important goals throughout his career at Anfield.

Most notably, the two goals that he scored in Liverpool’s semi-final success against Barcelona and then the subsequent second goal in the 2-0 Champions League final win against Tottenham Hotspur. A stay in the Premier League could be likely for the forward, with Newcastle United and Brighton among the clubs interested in the Belgian.

Fabio Carvalho

It is no secret that Klopp is a big fan of Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho. The Reds were close to reaching an agreement to sign the 19-year-old in the January transfer window, before the deal eventually broke down towards the deadline. It’s incredibly likely that the Reds will return for the England U18 international this summer, and may be prepared to loan him back to the Cottagers for the 2022-23 season should that seal the deal.

Carvalho has been linked to some of the biggest clubs in Europe since making his breakthrough in the Championship. This season, the attacking midfielder has scored a career-high seven goals in 17 appearances in all competitions. He looks to have an incredibly bright future, and he could thrive in the forward three at Anfield.

Fabian Ruiz

Napoli are bracing themselves for offers for Fabian Ruiz this summer. The Spanish midfielder will have just 12 months remaining on his current deal when the summer transfer window opens, and many clubs are already monitoring the 25-year-old. Ruiz has been in exceptional form throughout the season for Serie A-chasing Napoli.

He has made 23 appearances, scoring six goals and contributing three assists. The 25-year-old has been at Napoli since 2018, but could be set for a move to the Premier League this summer, as he looks to test himself against the best. Ruiz would seamlessly fit into the Reds midfield, and could play alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the preferred 4-3-3 formation.