Friday, March 7, 2025, brings a fresh batch of developments from Spain’s football scene, with several stories carrying implications for Liverpool fans. From transfer speculation to loanee updates, here’s a concise summary of the latest from MARCA, AS, SPORT, and Mundo Deportivo, alongside other notable La Liga talking points.

Martín Zubimendi’s absence from Real Sociedad’s Europa League clash with Manchester United last night has raised eyebrows. MARCA reports the midfielder was ruled out due to a last-minute illness, detailed in their article “Zubimendi, the great absentee” with the subheadline “The Midfielder Had Recovered from a Knock, Only to Go Down with Illness.” The Brazilian turned up at Zubieta with a fever, missing the first leg of the round-of-16 tie, though Old Trafford remains on his horizon for the return. Earlier this week, he underwent a scan after reporting discomfort, suggesting a possible injury masked by fatigue—Real Sociedad’s outfield leader in minutes played this season. His absence fuels ongoing transfer chatter, with Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Liverpool all linked. The Mail earlier claimed a deal with Arsenal was set, only for Spanish sources to deny it, while Real Madrid see him as a potential target if their midfield needs bolster. His one-year property lease, expiring this summer, keeps his future in focus.

Elsewhere, Las Palmas captain Álex Suárez has publicly backed manager Diego Martínez ahead of Sunday’s trip to Real Betis. With the club fourth from bottom in La Liga, level on points with Valencia in the relegation zone, Suárez insists the squad fully supports Martínez, who he believes is not fighting for his job. This matters to Liverpool supporters as young midfielder Stefan Bajčetić is currently on loan at Las Palmas, gaining valuable experience in a side battling to stay up.

Barcelona’s financial situation also warrants attention, given their interest in Liverpool’s Luis Díaz and their pursuit of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak—the latter having been linked with the Reds. AS reports that Barcelona have regained La Liga’s 1:1 financial fair play status, allowing them to spend what they earn. This follows two significant cash boosts: a Nike kit deal renewal worth 120 million euros annually until 2038 (around 1.7 billion euros total with a bonus) and the sale of 5% of the new Camp Nou VIP box rights for at least 300 million euros. An initial 58-million-euro payment, plus Nike funds, secured this status. However, the sale of 49% of Barça Vision—a media and tech venture valued at 200 million euros—remains unresolved. The buyer, Libero, has repeatedly failed to pay, leaving La Liga waiting and threatening Barcelona’s financial stability, which could curb their transfer ambitions if the 1:1 status is lost again.

Sticking with Barcelona, SPORT dedicates its front page to the club offering Frenkie de Jong a new three-year contract. This move quashes earlier speculation of a Liverpool switch, which had gained traction among some fans on social media—rumours previously dismissed as unfounded by KopTalk.

Finally, a nod to a former Red: Arthur Melo, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Liverpool, is now settling at Girona. SPORT highlights his focus in “Arthur Wants No Distractions,” noting Girona’s late winter window push to secure him from Juventus, where he’s contracted until 2027. On loan without a buy option, the 28-year-old has logged 21 minutes against Getafe, 34 against Real Madrid, and 36 against Celta, aiming for a first start against Espanyol on March 10. Girona’s sporting director, Quique Cárcel, left the door ajar for a permanent stay, though his hefty wages pose a challenge. Real Betis, meanwhile, remain irked by his decision to snub them. While not directly tied to Liverpool now, his progress in La Liga keeps him on the radar.

For Liverpool fans, this morning’s updates spotlight Zubimendi’s uncertain status, Bajčetić’s relegation scrap, and Barcelona’s financial tightrope—factors that could affect things somewhat at Anfield in the summer.

