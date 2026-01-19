X Changes Monetisation Rules in Blow to Engagement Farmers and Fake Transfer Rumours

X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a major change to its creator monetisation system — and it has landed like a wrecking ball on engagement farmers who have spent years profiting from sensational rumours, fake exclusives and deliberately provocative posts.

Under the updated rules, creators will now only earn revenue from impressions generated on users’ Home timelines, rather than from sheer volume of replies inside comment threads. In simple terms: noise no longer pays.

How engagement farmers made money before

For years, a rumour-selling economy developed around “engagement farming.” Certain accounts built large followings not through accuracy or insight, but by:

– Posting vague or sensational claims

– Recycling unverified transfer rumours

– Deliberately provoking rival fanbases

– Encouraging arguments, outrage and tribal fighting

The more replies a post attracted, the better. Whether the information was true, misleading or completely made up was often irrelevant — thousands of replies meant thousands of impressions, and impressions meant money.

This rewarded quantity over quality, and controversy over credibility.

What has changed

X has now removed that incentive.

Replies themselves no longer increase payouts unless they are promoted onto verified users’ Home timelines. In other words, a post can receive 10,000 angry replies and still earn nothing if it remains trapped inside its own thread.

Revenue is now driven by:

– Genuine reach

– Home feed visibility

– Content that travels beyond its immediate audience

Simply stirring chaos in the replies no longer works.

Why this brutally affects engagement farmers

The accounts most affected are those whose entire model relied on reaction rather than reach.

Engagement farmers thrive on:

– Rage bait

– Sensational headlines

– Endless back-and-forth arguments

But those interactions rarely escape the replies section. They don’t spread organically, and they don’t add value — which means they don’t get promoted to Home feeds.

As a result:

– Mass reply counts no longer boost income

– Fake “breaking news” loses financial value

– Provoking fan wars becomes pointless

This won’t stop the nonsense

This change won’t magically stop the fake news and the nonsense — there will always be people posting rumours for attention. But it will mean that many of the accounts built on engagement farming will see their revenue streams hit significantly, because the business model has shifted away from “replies at all costs.”

Why fans are welcoming the change

For supporters tired of seeing timelines flooded with exaggerated claims, recycled rumours and manufactured outrage, the update is widely being seen as good news.

By removing the financial reward for misinformation and engagement bait, X has shifted the incentive back toward content that people actually want to read — not just argue about.

In short:

– Fewer fake rumours being rewarded

– Less outrage farming being profitable

– More pressure to be accurate

The era of monetised nonsense may not be over — but it’s just become a lot less profitable.