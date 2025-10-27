WAYNE ROONEY QUESTIONS LIVERPOOL LEADERSHIP AMID FOUR-GAME LOSING STREAK

Wayne Rooney has questioned Liverpool’s leadership and the form of key players Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk following the Reds’ fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.

The former Manchester United and England forward believes the defending champions are suffering from a lack of direction on the pitch after Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Brentford — a result that leaves Arne Slot’s side seventh in the table, seven points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the five-time Premier League winner suggested that Liverpool’s senior figures have failed to inspire their teammates during a worrying run of results that has also included defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

“Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have both signed new deals, but I don’t think they’ve really led that team this season,” Rooney said.

“Body language tells you a lot, and I think we’re seeing slightly different body language from the two of them. They’re the top players in that team, and if their body language isn’t right, it affects everyone else. If I was a Liverpool fan or the manager, that would be a big concern for me.”

Rooney, who faced Liverpool countless times during his career, admitted he was surprised by the sudden dip in form under Slot.

“No one saw this coming — it’s hit them quickly and hard, and I think they’re struggling to find a way out of it,” he added.

“This is the time where the manager and the leaders in that dressing room need to figure things out very quickly.”

Liverpool, who began the campaign with ambitions of retaining their title, will look to halt their slide when they return to action next weekend. However, with the team visibly short of confidence and senior figures under scrutiny, the pressure on Slot and his players is beginning to mount.