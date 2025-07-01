Wataru Endo Determined to Stay and Win More with Liverpool

Wataru Endo has reaffirmed his desire to remain at Liverpool and fight for further success, despite limited game time in his second season at Anfield.

The Japanese international has already collected two major honours since his arrival from Stuttgart in 2023 — lifting the League Cup in his debut season and helping the Reds secure a record-equalling 20th league title in 2024/25.

Endo made 20 Premier League appearances last term, though only one of those came as a starter — and that wasn’t until after the title was mathematically secured. Nevertheless, he became a regular presence in the matchday squad during the run-in, earning praise from new boss Arne Slot for his professionalism and work ethic.

Reflecting on his time at the club, Endo said: “When I came to Liverpool, I really wanted to win the Premier League. That’s why I play football.”

He added: “I hope this is just the beginning. I won the League Cup in my first season and now the Premier League in my second. I want to keep winning with the fans. We can still achieve more together — with the team, the staff, and the supporters.”

While his role has often been as a squad player, Endo has made vital contributions off the bench, including key involvements against Manchester City, Wolves, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 32-year-old admits he would like more minutes but remains committed to the club’s ambitions.

“Of course I’m not fully satisfied with how much I’ve played,” he said in an interview back home in Japan. “But I really believe Liverpool is the kind of club that’s worth fighting for. I wouldn’t throw that away just to go somewhere else. Helping Liverpool win more is what makes my career meaningful.”

Endo even made it clear he has no intention of leaving unless the club tells him otherwise: “If the club tells me to leave… No. I’m staying. I have a contract. It’s up to me to make the final decision. Basically, I’m staying — for now.”

Despite fierce competition in midfield, Endo is ready to embrace whatever role comes his way — starting or not — as Liverpool prepare to defend their Premier League crown and target even more silverware in 2025/26.