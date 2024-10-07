VVD, TAA and Mo Salah contract talks “at an impasse”

Liverpool’s attempts to tie down Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mo Salah to new contracts have hit an impasse, according to the latest whispers coming out of Anfield.

Paul Joyce, a journalist for The Times newspaper, made the claim in an article he penned overnight in which he stated that The Reds are closing in on new deals for Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate. While that’s positive news, it’s not the news that Liverpool supporters want to hear regarding contract extensions right now. Konate is, of course, a valuable member of the first-team squad while Quansah is expected to play a bigger role in the team next season. However, every Liverpool supporter in the world is currently more concerned about the futures of Virgil, Trent, and Mo.

Joyce is undoubtedly the journalist closest to those running the club on a day-to-day basis. He is especially close to Michael Edwards, FSG’s CEO of football, and Richard Hughes, Liverpool’s sporting director. If you follow KopTalk.TV, our free YouTube channel, you will often observe the KopTalk editor Duncan Oldham break down Joyce’s articles and the pro-Edwards and pro-Hughes commentary, some of which can be identified in his latest article which will be reviewed on YouTube later today.

Very close attention should always be paid to what Joyce says and also what The Athletic’s David Ornstein says. Ornstein is also close to those who run the club as well as the Big Cheese in Boston, which Joyce isn’t. These are the only two journos that you need to listen to when it comes to matters concerning the Reds. The rest are just part of what is known as the ‘LFC Clique’.

Fabrizio Romano is also worth keeping an eye on when he touches on LFC matters, especially concerning player contracts and transfers as he has an established network of contacts including agents. It is claimed that he can help clubs raise the valuation of their players and secure the players themselves better terms purely from his commentary on X. It should be pointed out that Romano was recently accused of accepting payments for making various claims on his social media by Danish newspaper Tipsbladet.

Whenever Joyce or Ornstein publish an update, we always ask ourselves why. ‘Why am I hearing this?’, ‘Who does it benefit?’, ‘Who wants this out there?’. When you ask those questions about Joyce’s latest update, you could come to the conclusion that the article applies pressure on the trio of Liverpool players as it gives the impression to the fans that the club is doing what it can to try and extend their stays, but the players are digging in. That message certainly helps the likes of Hughes.

We believe that the latest update from Joyce has been published for a reason and it’s up to you to work out why that could be. Is it just to keep the fans informed or does it assist the club in some way.