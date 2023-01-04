Virgil Van Dijk injury blow

Liverpool have been dealt a blow with the news that Virgil van Dijk is facing a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The 31-year-old defender sustained a hamstring injury against Brentford on Monday and it’s been determined that it is more serious than initially thought.

Although there is nothing official from the club at the time of writing, chatter this afternoon suggests he could be out of action for the rest of the month. We understand that he is being referred to a specialist for a further consultation.

