Virgil van Dijk: “I don’t know” if I’ll stay at Liverpool after Klopp

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he is unsure if he will stay at the club following the announcement that Jürgen Klopp will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The Liverpool manager dropped the bombshell news last week which has left the Reds now looking for his replacement. Additionally the club are also looking for a new Sporting Director with Jörg Schmadtke also set to leave the club imminently. A period of uncertainty is subsequently looming and the older players may want to think twice before extending their contracts.

Asked if he would still be a Liverpool player under the new manager, Van Dijk said: “That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know.

When it was pointed out to him that he only has 18 months left on his contract and that the club would be looking for him to extend on that, he responded: “That is correct, good maths.

“Listen, I don’t know. The club will have a big job on their hands. That is well known.

“To replace the manager and replace not only the manager, the staff are leaving too, and there are so many things that will change.

“So the club has a big job on its hands and I am very curious which direction that will go in. But when that will be announced we will see our situation, I can’t say now.”

He added: “Obviously it will be the end of Jurgen Klopp’s era. I am very glad that I am still part of it. That is why I don’t like to speak about it. I am still part of it. That is my main focus now and we will see at the end of the season.

“Hopefully we have the success that we all dream of and fight for each and every day. By then there will probably be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see.”