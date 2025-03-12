Viktor Gyökeres would be interested in Liverpool transfer

In-form Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres would be interested in a move to Liverpool if the Reds bid for his services in the summer.

The 26-year-old Sweden international is attracting interest from Europe’s top clubs, including Liverpool, who are searching for a replacement for Kop flop Darwin Nunez.

If the latest claims from Portugal are to be believed, Liverpool are one of a number of clubs that he would be keen on joining, if an opportunity presented itself.

Born in June 1998 in Stockholm, Gyökeres honed his skills as a natural striker with Brommapojkarna before joining Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018. After loan spells at St. Pauli and Swansea City, his 2021 switch to Coventry City unlocked his potential. Since arriving at Sporting CP in 2023, he’s thrived, spearheading their Primeira Liga campaign with clinical finishing and a strong physical presence—bagging 39 goals in 40 games this term.

The Reds view the Swede as a proven goal scorer who could bolster their attack, which is why he has made it onto the Anfield shortlist. Sporting’s €65m (£54.9m) asking price—a bargain compared to his €100m (£84.4m) release clause—stems from a reported “gentleman’s agreement” with the player, easing the path for a potential transfer. His departure from Portugal come the summer is widely anticipated.

After recent talks with his club, Sporting settled on the €65m (£54.9m) valuation, while Gyökeres named his preferred destinations. In the Premier League, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City top his list. Beyond England, he’s eyeing Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, and Bayern Munich, reflecting his belief in thriving at elite level.

The Reds aren’t the only potential suitors. The mainstream media has linked several clubs to the Swedish star:

Manchester United : Ruben Amorim’s arrival as head coach, having managed Gyökeres at Sporting, sparks reunion talk—though the player seems lukewarm on the idea.

: Ruben Amorim’s arrival as head coach, having managed Gyökeres at Sporting, sparks reunion talk—though the player seems lukewarm on the idea. Arsenal : The Gunners view him as a potential key addition to sharpen their frontline.

: The Gunners view him as a potential key addition to sharpen their frontline. Chelsea : The Blues are reportedly keen to inject more firepower into their squad.

: The Blues are reportedly keen to inject more firepower into their squad. European Giants: PSG, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona are watching closely, adding a continental twist to the chase.

Comparison to Benjamin Sesko

KopTalk sources insist that Liverpool started asking questions about RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko last month, a 21-year-old Slovenian with 17 goals in 34 appearances this season, offering a contrast to Gyökeres. Here’s the breakdown:

Age and Experience : At 26, Gyökeres brings seasoned know-how; Sesko, 21, is still maturing.

: At 26, Gyökeres brings seasoned know-how; Sesko, 21, is still maturing. Goal-Scoring Form : The Swede’s 39 strikes in 40 outings outshine Sesko’s 17 in 34.

: The Swede’s 39 strikes in 40 outings outshine Sesko’s 17 in 34. Playing Style : Gyökeres dominates as a physical, clinical finisher; Sesko relies on speed and growth potential.

: Gyökeres dominates as a physical, clinical finisher; Sesko relies on speed and growth potential. Transfer Context: Sesko extended his contract with Leipzig last year and his club claim they are not looking to sell, while Gyökeres looks poised to leave.

For the Reds, Gyökeres promises instant results, whereas Sesko is a future-focused option.

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new striker shows the club’s intent to stay competitive in the Premier League and beyond. With a stellar scoring record, a preference for England’s top flight, and a reasonable fee, Gyökeres excites as a prospect. Yet, any move for him would mean beating Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Europe’s heavyweights to his signature.

As transfer speculation increases as the summer approaches, Liverpool fans will be eager to see if links to the striker solidify. So far, no firm evidence points to bids for him or Sesko, but the club is clearly weighing its options.

Note: Player statistics cited in this article may vary across sources and can change rapidly due to ongoing football schedules. For the most current and accurate information, please consult official club records or reputable sports databases.

