Thiago Alcântara Begins New Chapter in Football with Ambitious Project in Spain

Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara has taken his first step into football leadership. The Spaniard has joined the ambitious new project at CE L’Hospitalet, a historic Catalan club currently playing in the fifth tier of Spanish football (Tercera RFEF).

Thiago, who lit up Anfield with moments of magic during his time on Merseyside, is now turning his attention to the other side of the game — not as a coach or pundit, but as part of the sporting leadership of a club with big plans.

Joining forces with fellow former Barcelona and Spain teammate Jordi Alba, Thiago is part of a new ownership and management group that’s aiming to transform CE L’Hospitalet and drive them back up the Spanish football pyramid. Also involved in the project are high-profile entrepreneurs including Glovo CEO Óscar Pierre and Gonzalo Álvarez, alongside new club president Antoni García.

For Liverpool fans, it’s a chance to see a much-loved former Red begin his post-playing career in earnest. While Thiago’s time at Anfield was plagued by injuries, he still managed to leave a lasting impression with his sheer class and vision on the ball. Who could forget that thunderbolt against Porto in the Champions League or his ability to dictate a game’s tempo with effortless elegance?

Now, Thiago’s focus is shifting to a long-term project aimed not just at sporting success, but at bringing wider benefits to the city of L’Hospitalet. He’s spoken of his desire to create a genuine impact by supporting young talent, boosting the local economy, and using football as a force for community development.

This isn’t a vanity project. It’s a carefully constructed plan with real football people involved — people who’ve been there, done it, and lifted major trophies. And knowing Thiago, this isn’t about short-term hype. It’s about building something sustainable, something meaningful.

For those of us who watched him glide around the pitch in a Liverpool shirt, this next chapter adds another layer to what’s been a fascinating career. And who knows? Maybe one day we’ll see him back in Liverpool in a different capacity, having sharpened his teeth in football leadership back home in Spain.