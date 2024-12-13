Spanish Football Headlines Round-Up: What’s in the Papers Today?

Here’s a quick look at what the Spanish football dailies are talking about this morning. While there’s nothing of major interest for Liverpool fans today, this round-up still gives you an idea of what is – and isn’t – being reported in the Spanish press.

MARCA

– James Rodríguez is back in the spotlight with the front page headline, “ME FALTARON DOS AÑOS EN EL MADRID” (“I should have stayed two more years at Madrid”). The Colombian reflected on his time at Real Madrid in a two-page interview, admitting he regrets not sticking around longer. Currently at Rayo Vallecano, James will face his former club tomorrow.

– Kylian Mbappé is out for about 10 days with a thigh injury, which rules him out of Saturday’s match against Rayo Vallecano and makes his involvement in the Intercontinental Cup final next week doubtful.

– Real Sociedad bagged a vital 3-0 win over Dynamo Kiev last night to stay on track for the top eight in Europe. Martin Zubimendi was rested, but Takefusa Kubo impressed. Real Sociedad’s strong league form (currently 6th) counters the false claims from some fan accounts that Zubimendi might leave due to “struggles” in La Liga.

AS

– The front page, “UN DÚO PARA SOÑAR” (*”A Duo to Dream About”*), celebrates Antoine Griezmann and Julián Álvarez for their combined 23 goals that have driven Atletico Madrid to a 10-game winning streak.

– Jude Bellingham continues to shine, with the paper calling him “the new boss.” He’s been receiving heaps of praise recently for his pivotal role in Real Madrid’s performances.

SPORT

– Barcelona’s Ferran Torres is front and centre with “FLICK APPLAUDS FERRAN” leading to a two-page feature titled “The Resurgence of Ferran Torres.” The article highlights how Ferran has stepped up in the past two weeks, calling it his “rebirth.”

– Real Madrid appear to have cooled their interest in Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, according to a report by Cadena SER referenced in SPORT.

– Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are under fire in an article titled “PEP, ON THE EDGE OF THE ABYSS.” The paper describes City’s recent struggles as an “endless nightmare” and suggests Pep must beat Manchester United on Sunday to turn things around.

What’s Missing?

Yet again, there’s no mention in the Spanish press about Real Madrid’s apparent interest in Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. His name hasn’t been brought up since Liverpool faced Real Madrid in the Champions League.

While there’s no real Liverpool-related news to dig into today, this snapshot of the Spanish football dailies gives you a clear picture of what’s on their radar and what’s not. If anything, it’s always worth keeping tabs on what they’re saying (or not saying) about our players.