Sir Kenny Dalglish to Spearhead Liverpool Legends in Charity Clash at Anfield

Liverpool supporters have something special to look forward to as Sir Kenny Dalglish prepares to step back into the Anfield spotlight for the LFC Foundation’s upcoming charity match. The iconic manager will be joined by club luminaries Ian Rush, John Aldridge, and John Barnes, forming a powerhouse management team for this much-anticipated event.

Set for Saturday, March 22, the game will pit Liverpool FC Legends against Chelsea Legends in a thrilling showdown, with AXA proudly stepping up as the presenting partner. This annual fixture isn’t just about football nostalgia—it’s a vital fundraiser for the LFC Foundation’s health programs, which deliver essential physical and mental wellness support to people of all ages across the community.

Tickets are already on sale, offering options for every fan. General admission prices start at £29 for adults, £19 for concessions, and just £9 for juniors, making it an accessible day out for families. For those wanting a little more from the experience, premium tickets begin at £60, including perks like a complimentary match program and refreshments. Hospitality packages are also available, starting at £195 (VAT included), for a top-tier matchday experience. Fans can secure their seats through the official Liverpool FC website.

The legends matches have a storied history of impact at Anfield. Over eight previous games, these events have generated more than £7.5 million, enabling the LFC Foundation to reach 127,000 individuals with support last season alone. This year’s proceeds will fuel an ambitious new chapter for the foundation, which aims to double its fundraising efforts and extend help to 500,000 people per season by 2030.

More than just a trip down memory lane, this clash of football titans promises to blend exhilarating action with a meaningful cause. It’s a chance for fans to cheer on their heroes while contributing to the LFC Foundation’s ongoing mission to uplift community health and well-being.