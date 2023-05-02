Sadio Mane linked with Premier League return

Former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane has been linked with a possible move back to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old is looking for a way out of Bayern Munich and reports today claim that if Mauricio Pochettino is appointed the new manager of Chelsea that he would like to make Mane his first signing.

Many Liverpool fans would like to see Mane brought back to Anfield, but the possibility of that happening currently appear slim.

The reports today that mention Mane to Spurs are speculative. However, that doesn’t mean that Spurs wouldn’t be interested in the Mane should he become available.

It is claimed that Bayern would be willing to allow Mane to leave for a transfer fee in the region of £30million.