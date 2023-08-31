Ryan Gravenberch to undergo Liverpool medical

Ryan Gravenberch is heading to Merseyside to undergo a medical after German giants Bayern Munich accepted a bid thought to be in the region of £34million from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been given permission to under a medical and to discuss personal terms with the Reds in a transfer that won't come as a shock to followers of KOPTALK.





Before the transfer window even opened we predicted that the Netherlands international would either be the first signing of the summer or the last. We said had he been signed first that this would have signified that an exciting summer rebuild was underway, but added that if he was last, that this would most likely mean that we would have experienced a less than great summer window.

At the present time we are led to believe that Liverpool are working on at least one other option ahead of tomorrow's transfer window slamming shut.