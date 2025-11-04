ROBERTO FIRMINO PICKS HIS FAVOURITE AHEAD OF LIVERPOOL VS REAL MADRID

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, a much-loved figure among the Anfield faithful, has given an interview to Spanish newspaper MARCA ahead of tonight’s huge Champions League showdown between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Now playing in Qatar for Al Sadd, the Brazilian forward — who scored 111 goals and provided 72 assists in 362 appearances for the Reds — looked ahead to the game with a mix of nostalgia and admiration for both clubs.

Asked to choose between Luis Díaz and Vinicius Junior, Firmino admitted, “It’s very hard to choose just like that. But… Vini!” He also backed Kylian Mbappé over Alexander Isak, saying “Kylian, of course!”, and unsurprisingly chose “Mo Salah” when asked to pick between Bellingham and the Egyptian forward.

Firmino, who faced Real Madrid twice in Champions League finals during his time at Liverpool, spoke highly of Vinicius despite his sometimes controversial reputation. “Vinicius is a great player. I had the chance to be with him in the national team and to play against Madrid. Personally, he’s a really good guy. I think it’s normal for opposing fans to put pressure on him, but what I don’t like is when things turn into racism. If I were him, I’d try not to listen too much to what people say outside. I’d focus on football, regardless of the noise. I wish him all the best. I’m a fan of Vini — I love him as a footballer.”

He also praised Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment as Brazil coach, calling it exactly what the national team needed. “He’s very good and has shown that with Madrid. I think he’ll fix the problems.”

Looking back on his two Champions League final defeats to Real Madrid — in Kyiv in 2018 and Paris in 2022 — Firmino admitted they still hurt. “It was very sad and painful, but that’s football. In the second one, we had chances to score, but Madrid got one… and won, as always.”

Finally, when asked about his favourite Spanish players, the 34-year-old highlighted legends from Spain’s golden generation. “I think Andrés Iniesta. Or Xavi. I really liked David Villa. Piqué, Casillas… there are many from that generation I really liked.”

As Liverpool and Madrid prepare to renew their rivalry once again, Firmino’s words carry the perspective of a player who knows both the brilliance and heartbreak that this fixture brings.