Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino for at least a month due to a “serious” hamstring injury.

The Brazilian, who has scored six goals in 11 games in all competitions so far this season, sustained the injury in the second-half of Wednesday’s Champions League win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield, having replaced Sadio Mane during the interval. The 30-year-old underwent a scan after the game and it wasn’t good news.

Speaking at today’s pre-match press conference, Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp said: “Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, [it’s] really unfortunate.

“We don’t know exactly how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly. We have to work on that.

“Losing Bobby Firmino is a blow. We have known for two days it was serious.

“We are talking weeks, still. More than four. I’d consider that a serious injury. Then we have to see. Bobby is a quick healer.”

Liverpool will also be without Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez for Sunday’s trip to West Ham.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson believes his former side will still come out on top against The Hammers.

He said: “I have got a bit of a thing going with West Ham fans now where I always tip them to lose or draw, and then they win – so all those Hammers will be happy to see what I am going for here.

“There will be a great atmosphere at London Stadium because West Ham are doing so well and one of the big teams are in town.

“I think Liverpool will ruin the party, though. Jürgen Klopp’s side were very impressive against Atletico Madrid in midweek and, in terms of keeping the Hammers out, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip will have the answers Klopp needs against Michail Antonio.”