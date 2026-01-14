Reports in Spain: Liverpool Would Not Hesitate Over Alonso

Reports in Spain today claim that Liverpool would be among a number of elite European clubs who “would not hesitate” to make a move for Xabi Alonso should the right opportunity present itself following his departure from Real Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet AS, writing through journalist Aritz Gabilondo, Alonso’s exit from the Bernabéu has done little to damage his reputation across Europe, despite the abrupt nature of his dismissal. Across the continent, his standing as a coach remains largely intact despite the manner of his exit.

The report suggests that while Alonso cannot take charge of another Spanish club this season due to league regulations, interest from abroad is already significant. Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are all named as clubs who continue to rate Alonso extremely highly and who would move decisively if circumstances aligned.

AS note that all three clubs currently have managers in place, but that would not necessarily prevent action being taken. At Liverpool, Arne Slot is identified as the most vulnerable of the three incumbent managers mentioned, with Pep Guardiola’s long-term future at Manchester City frequently questioned and Vincent Kompany currently appearing more settled at Bayern.

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman is quoted in the report, suggesting Alonso’s situation never truly weakened his position in the game. He described Alonso as being fully aware of his value in the market, noting that opportunities would arrive quickly and that Alonso himself knew he remained in a position of strength.

The Spanish report also makes clear that Alonso is unlikely to consider clubs viewed as unstable or lacking clear direction, ruling out sides such as Tottenham or Manchester United despite their stature. Alonso, it states, remains a highly “desired” coach, but one who will be selective about his next move.

From a Liverpool perspective, the wider context is unavoidable. While Slot remains in charge and still has time to shape his tenure, there is an acceptance within the game that Anfield’s hierarchy will always keep one eye on elite coaching talent — particularly those with deep ties to the club. You would have to be extremely naive if you don’t think Liverpool are monitoring developments surrounding Alonso.

KopTalk sources continue to insist that Slot’s position is far from secure, with his long-term future at Anfield set to be shaped by results and success during the second half of the season. Liverpool’s model remains performance-driven, even if patience is traditionally greater than at most elite clubs.

One potential complication, should the Liverpool role ever become available, would be how Alonso fits within the club’s modern structure. Any move would raise questions over whether he would be willing to operate under Michael Edwards in a more limited role. Alonso is very much his own man — and as his Madrid spell showed, he has strong views on how a football team should be managed.

For now, nothing is imminent. But across Europe, and quietly at Anfield, Xabi Alonso remains very much part of the conversation.