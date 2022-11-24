Reds urged to sign Declan Rice after Jude Bellingham

Didi Hamann believes Liverpool should consider a summer move for West Ham ace Declan Rice in the summer, regardless of what happens with Jude Bellingham.

Like every Liverpool fan in the universe, Hamann wants to see Bellingham recruited from Borussia Dortmund but whether or not a deal can be brokered, the former Reds’ midfielder believes Rice is a must too.

“Jude Bellingham could be the key to Liverpool’s midfield troubles,” said Didi. “I think that Liverpool’s Achilles heel was not having a player who gets us seven or eight from open play from midfield. In losing Mane, they lost a bit of firepower going forward, even though Nunez is coming into it now.

“Bellingham is the type of candidate who they should be looking at, but they must try and lure Declan Rice to Anfield too. Rice is spoilt for choice if he were to move clubs, but he’d absolutely suit playing behind Bellingham at Liverpool.

“Liverpool have Fabinho, whose form has dropped off a bit in the last few months. I think it depends on how he does because I don’t think that you can play with both Declan Rice and Fabinho in the middle of the pack. I think one player of that calibre is enough, but Fabinhos’ form has been a concern.”

KOPTALK sources have for some time maintained that the possibility of Rice being signed is being looked at and if reports are to be believed, the chances of that happening may have become a littler easier with the player having rejected multiple offers of a new contract. There is a strong possibility that the 23-year-old England international will move on to a Champions League club in the summer and Anfield could certainly be a possible destination. We would certainly monitor developments concerning his future very closely.

With regards Bellingham, with Fenway Sports Group having put the club up for sale, few would believe that they would be willing to invest £100million+ in a player at a time when they’re expected to cut spending even further. There’s also the matter of competition and there’s no hiding from the fact that Manchester City could blow Liverpool out of the water if they make a move for the England man. Much will depend on where the player wants to play his football, but for now, a move for Rice certainly looks more likely.

