Real Madrid Sound Out Marc Guéhi’s Entourage — But Everything Comes With an “If”

Real Madrid have made contact with the entourage of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi to express their interest ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from Spanish outlet AS. However, while the headline suggests movement, the substance of the report is heavily qualified, with repeated caveats that underline just how conditional Madrid’s interest currently is.

Guéhi, 25, is entering the final months of his contract at Crystal Palace and will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January. AS claim Madrid have informed his representatives that they are aware of his contractual situation and would be prepared to reopen discussions should they decide to move forward with a defensive reinforcement in the summer.

That wording is significant — and it appears throughout the article.

Rather than outlining a concrete plan, the report repeatedly leans on phrases such as “if Madrid decide”, “should the club opt to reinforce the position”, and “would resume contact in the future”. It paints a picture not of an active pursuit, but of Real Madrid keeping a file open rather than advancing a deal.

Konaté Still in Madrid’s Thinking

Notably, the article also states that Guéhi is not the only defender being monitored. Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté and Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano are both mentioned as alternative free-agent options — a detail that stands out given recent reporting elsewhere suggesting Madrid may have cooled on Konaté.

That inclusion strongly implies that, from the Spanish perspective at least, Madrid’s interest in Konaté has not disappeared, regardless of external reports. It reinforces the idea that Madrid are surveying the entire free-agent market rather than prioritising one target.

Liverpool Context — And Leverage

The AS report also addresses speculation from England that Guéhi may already have an agreement in place with Liverpool, stating clearly that no such deal exists.

It recounts last summer’s failed move, when Liverpool were close to signing Guéhi for around £35m — a deal that collapsed late on after Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner threatened to resign if the defender was sold. Since then, circumstances have changed completely: Guéhi is now running down his contract and holds far more power.

However, this is where caution is required.

While AS frame Madrid’s contact as genuine interest, it also conveniently places Guéhi in a strong negotiating position. An open line with Madrid — even a speculative one — can only strengthen Guéhi’s hand when it comes to talks with Liverpool, whether in January or later in the season.

The Key Line — And Why It Matters

The most revealing sentence in the report reads:

“Guéhi would give total priority to Madrid should they decide to move for his signing. For him, as for so many footballers, it would be a dream move. However, he is waiting for Madrid’s internal situation to become clearer.”

That line flatters Real Madrid, reinforces their global pull — and crucially avoids commitment from either side. Guéhi is not choosing Madrid. He is waiting. And Madrid are not choosing Guéhi. They are considering.

This framing also explains the repeated use of conditional language throughout the article: “should Madrid decide,” “if they move forward,” “would return to talks.” It reflects a situation where interest exists, but intent does not. Madrid want to be positioned as an option without committing to action, while Guéhi wants to remain open to all possibilities without closing doors elsewhere.

From a Liverpool perspective, that ambiguity matters. The absence of firm movement from Madrid does not weaken Liverpool’s position — it arguably strengthens it. Guéhi remains free in June, negotiations would need to restart from scratch, and Madrid’s interest may ultimately function less as a destination and more as leverage in the wider market.

Analysis: Interest Without Intent — For Now

Taken as a whole, this feels like classic Real Madrid positioning rather than an imminent move.

Madrid are:

Monitoring multiple free-agent centre-backs

Avoiding bidding wars or salary escalations

Keeping players and agents warm without committing

Guéhi’s camp, meanwhile, are doing exactly what you would expect: listening, staying flexible, and allowing Madrid’s name to circulate — a move that could materially improve terms elsewhere.

For Liverpool, the key takeaway is this: Madrid interest exists, but it is conditional, non-exclusive, and entirely dependent on Madrid’s internal decisions later in the season.

Until those “ifs” turn into actions, Guéhi remains very much in play — and very much a negotiation rather than a destination story.