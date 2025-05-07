Real Madrid Eye Ibrahima Konaté as Next Free Transfer Target

The strongest indication yet has emerged from the Spanish capital that Real Madrid are now set to turn their attentions to signing Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer next summer.

Leading Spanish football journalist José Félix Díaz – think Paul Joyce when it comes to Liverpool – has suggested in MARCA today that the Spanish giants could now attempt to land Konaté, who has just one year remaining on his Anfield deal.

Leading Spanish football journalist José Félix Díaz – think Paul Joyce when it comes to Liverpool – has suggested in MARCA today that the Spanish giants could now attempt to land Konaté, who has just one year remaining on his Anfield deal.

Everything Díaz has reported over the past year concerning Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Madrid has been spot on – despite many Liverpool fans insisting it was all Spanish propaganda and that the Spanish media just peddle lies.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez targets quality players whose contracts are nearing expiry. It’s a strategy he has exploited brilliantly in recent years – with Alexander-Arnold now the latest example.

Writing today, Díaz says: “The signing of Alexander-Arnold fits perfectly into the transfer strategy Real Madrid have been leaning into in recent years—one that’s paying off handsomely. The club prefers to bide its time and pounce when the market opens up opportunities. The current aim is clear: target players who can resist the pressure from their clubs to extend their contracts, and then snap them up on a free when those deals expire.”

“Mbappé, Alaba, and Rüdiger all boarded the Madrid train this way, by running down their contracts at clubs like PSG, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea. Now, it’s Liverpool. These kinds of deals are underlined in red in Madrid’s transfer playbook, and Alexander-Arnold won’t be the last. So, who’s next? Could it be Konaté in the summer of 2026? Time will tell.”

Take it from us – if Díaz is publishing that question, you can take it as set in stone that Konaté is definitely on the Spanish giants’ radar. Díaz also recently stated that Alexis Mac Allister had been discussed at boardroom level at the Bernabéu. Fortunately, the Liverpool midfielder has three years remaining on his Anfield contract, and he’s just one of several names Real have considered. There’s no suggestion at this stage that they’re preparing any kind of approach.

This article will be discussed in greater detail later today on KopTalk.TV, our free YouTube channel.