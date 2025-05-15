Real Madrid Close to Sealing Dean Huijsen Deal

Real Madrid are close to completing a deal for Bournemouth’s highly-rated centre-back Dean Huijsen.

The 20-year-old Spain international has agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants, who want the deal wrapped up in time for him to take part in the highly lucrative FIFA Club World Cup, with President Florentino Pérez desperate to win the tournament.

A staggering £96.25 million is up for grabs for winning just seven matches, outpacing the Champions League’s £68.53 million for 13–15 matches. The shorter format fits Real Madrid’s packed schedule, while the global stage enhances their legacy and commercial reach. Despite concerns about player welfare and financial inequality, Real Madrid’s depth and dominance make this tournament a golden opportunity to bankroll their future and add to their trophy cabinet. For a club like Real Madrid, the Club World Cup is like hitting the jackpot in a month-long sprint rather than a season-long marathon – and that’s why they want Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold available for selection.

While we have all heard numerous claims about Huijsen and Real Madrid over the last couple of months, the source of such claims is extremely important. Until now, despite Real’s strong interest, we didn’t believe a deal had been reached. However, after speaking with a well-placed contact in Madrid last night, that was enough for us to take it that Huijsen’s future has now been resolved, albeit not officially as yet.

It is the strongest indication from Madrid that a deal is now in place for him to move there, and we believe this will now go ahead.

High-ranking Liverpool journalists such as David Ornstein and Paul Joyce – the only journalists worth paying attention to concerning Anfield matters – had claimed that Liverpool were very serious about trying to recruit the player. However, we had always urged caution with their claims on this occasion, as there was a whiff of propaganda, especially as these claims intensified during contract negotiations with Ibrahima Konaté, a player Real Madrid are hoping to sign on a free transfer next summer.

Earlier this year, before Huijsen became a 'thing', the Bournemouth ace was "a player of interest" at Anfield. However, the only chance Liverpool had of signing him would be this summer – and that would only be possible if Real Madrid didn't bid. The Spanish giants had been looking at signing a new centre-back in 2026, not 2025, hence why they had been reluctant to meet the player's £50 million release clause. That stance has now changed. Everything has been agreed in principle, and documents will now start to be exchanged, which means Liverpool fans can put this one to bed.

Liverpool are not expected to compete for or sign Huijsen, as the defender is most definitely Madrid-bound.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen is yet to put pen to paper, but no problems are anticipated.