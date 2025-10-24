Plettenberg: Bayern hold Marc Guéhi transfer talks

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Bayern Munich have held a meeting in recent days with Gordon Stipic, the agent of Marc Guéhi, as part of their early defensive planning for next season.

According to Plettenberg, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl met Stipic in Munich to discuss the Crystal Palace centre-back, who he says is “set to leave on a free transfer” next summer. He also stated that Real Madrid and Liverpool are “fully involved in the race”, while adding that both Guéhi and Nico Schlotterbeck are on Eberl’s list of preferred targets should Dayot Upamecano fail to extend his contract or if Min-jae Kim is sold.

Plettenberg, who works for Sky Sport Germany, is well connected when it comes to Bayern Munich and Bundesliga-based players. However, he is often accused by rival fans and some journalists of acting as something of a mouthpiece for Bayern, regularly pushing narratives that favour the German giants. His information on Bayern business is usually sound, but when English or Spanish clubs are added to the mix, it’s often more speculative than sourced.

It’s perfectly reasonable to believe that Eberl met Stipic. Bayern’s hierarchy are known to be exploring the centre-back market with uncertainty surrounding their own defensive options. Guéhi fits their usual recruitment profile – young, Premier League proven and technically secure.

However, from Liverpool’s perspective, there’s nothing in Plettenberg’s post to suggest any new development. The inclusion of Liverpool and Real Madrid feels more like scene-setting than substance. As for the “free transfer” reference, it is correct in the sense that Guéhi can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January 1st and leave for nothing next summer if Palace don’t sell before then.

Agents routinely keep communication lines open with multiple top clubs, even when one destination looks almost certain. Stipic’s meeting with Bayern doesn’t mean Liverpool’s move is under threat — it’s simply a case of keeping options alive and maintaining leverage. If Liverpool were to change course for any reason, he’d already have alternative suitors lined up.

From what KopTalk has been told, that scenario sounds highly unlikely. Two separate sources close to the player have informed us that Guéhi has his heart set on a move to Anfield. Liverpool’s confidence remains strong that the deal will happen, whether in January or the summer. Paul Joyce, the journalist closest to Liverpool’s transfer decision makers, has reported that a move in January will not happen — but that stance could change depending on developments in the coming months. The club are deliberately keeping a low profile to avoid giving Crystal Palace the upper hand in negotiations, so supporters shouldn’t be concerned if journalists like Joyce aren’t providing a running commentary on the situation.

As for Spain, there has only been one report from Madrid suggesting that Guéhi is an option for Real, but even that piece made it clear he isn’t a priority. Their main focus, according to the same outlet, is Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté.

In short, Plettenberg’s latest update reinforces what most already knew – Bayern are interested, Liverpool remain front-runners, and Madrid are watching from a distance. But there’s nothing here to suggest any shift in Guéhi’s intentions. All indications continue to point towards Anfield.