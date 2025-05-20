Pepe Reina hangs up his gloves

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 42, after an incredible 26 seasons in the game.

Speaking in an emotional interview with Movistar, the former Reds’ stopper said: “A very beautiful career is coming to an end… I feel very fortunate for what I have lived… I think the time has come and I feel like closing it here.”

Reina’s final game will be this Friday in Italy, where he’s currently finishing his playing days with Como 1907. And what a way to bow out – against Inter, no less, in a Serie A clash that brings the curtain down on a career spanning more than two decades.

But it’s not goodbye to football altogether. Far from it.

The ever-charismatic Spaniard is already lined up to take his first steps into management, starting next season at Villarreal, where he’s set to oversee the youth academy team. And knowing Pepe, he won’t just be putting cones out – he’ll be pumping energy into the next generation like he always did between the sticks.

He revealed that the decision to retire was made back in January: “I decided to quit last January. I spoke with my wife, and we decided together.”

Reflecting on his final season, he admitted: “Last summer there was a moment when I had a hard time, because I couldn’t find a project that excited me… I had more to offer, and this year has been the one that has made me see that I am now empty – in the sense that I can no longer offer more to football from this position (on the bench).”

Let’s not forget, Reina was much more than just a solid pair of hands. He was a World Cup winner with Spain, two-time European champion, and a crucial part of that golden era for La Roja. At club level, he played for a who’s who of European giants – Barcelona, Bayern, Napoli, Milan, and of course, our very own Liverpool, where he made 394 appearances and picked up the Premier League Golden Glove three seasons in a row.

And who could forget that infectious grin, the celebrations, the mad banter with Torres and co., and those pinpoint long balls? He wasn’t just a keeper – he was part of the family.

He added: “It has been a privilege. Now you don’t value it so much, but when I look back… I’ve shared a dressing room with some great people. I have been very lucky.”

Pepe has said this past year made him realise that he’s “empty” in terms of what he could give on the pitch, but off it, he’s ready to give back in a new role, and he seems genuinely excited to get started.

Thank you, Pepe. For the saves, the laughs, the passion, and the memories. You’ll always be one of our own. Good luck, Míster Reina – and who knows… maybe one day we’ll see you back at Anfield in the dugout?

YNWA, legend.

🏆 Honours – Pepe Reina

Villarreal

• UEFA Intertoto Cup: 2003, 2004

Liverpool

• FA Cup: 2005–06

• FA Cup runner-up: 2011–12

• Football League Cup: 2011–12

• FA Community Shield: 2006

• UEFA Super Cup: 2005

• UEFA Champions League runner-up: 2006–07

• FIFA Club World Championship runner-up: 2005

Napoli

• Coppa Italia: 2013–14

Bayern Munich

• Bundesliga: 2014–15

Aston Villa

• EFL Cup runner-up: 2019–20

Spain U16

• UEFA European Under-17 Championship: 1999

Spain (Senior Team)

• FIFA World Cup: 2010

• UEFA European Championship: 2008, 2012

Individual

• Premier League Golden Glove: 2005–06, 2006–07, 2007–08

• Liverpool Player of the Season: 2009–10

Decorations

• Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit: 2011