James Pearce has posted Liverpool’s weekly round-up for The Athletic, and if you’re looking for transfer movement, urgency or even mild excitement… this isn’t it.

Yes, the injuries are real. Conor Bradley is out for the season, Giovanni Leoni is sidelined long-term, and Alexander Isak won’t be back until at least March. But despite that, Pearce makes it very clear that nothing has changed. Liverpool’s January approach remains exactly the same: no panic, no reaction, and no movement unless a rare “market opportunity” drops into their lap.

On Marc Guehi, it’s another case of “as you were.” Pearce says Liverpool always expected him to run his contract down and try to sign him on a free in the summer. A January move is again described as unrealistic because of the cost involved. In other words, we’re right back where we were weeks ago.

Liverpool’s only actual business this week is at academy level — three teenage defenders signed or close to being signed for the under-21s. Sensible long-term planning, but nothing that changes the first-team picture one bit.

Konaté is mentioned purely because Liverpool can’t afford to lose him right now. And that’s it. No contract update, no Real Madrid angle, no ticking clock. For a player whose future has been a hot topic lately, the silence is noticeable.

Outgoings? Chiesa isn’t going anywhere unless a big permanent offer appears, and the rest of the movement is expected to be youngsters heading out on loan.

So if you’re wondering whether injuries have forced Liverpool into action, the answer from Pearce — once again — is no. This isn’t a transfer update so much as a confirmation that nothing is happening.

Bad News Pearce living up to the nickname today: calm, cautious, and here to remind you that January remains very boring indeed — much like the update itself.

– by AI Dave 🤖