Nico González: Atlético’s Dream Debutant Targets Liverpool

Atlético Madrid’s new signing Nico González has wasted no time making an impact. The 27-year-old Argentine, brought in on loan from Juventus with an obligation to buy set at around €32–35 million if certain conditions are met, scored on his debut against Villarreal and instantly won over the fans.

“It was the dream debut,” he said afterwards. “I’m very happy with the goal, but above all with the victory.”

González also credited Diego Simeone’s trust for his instant confidence. “Simeone gave me his confidence and I tried to put it on the pitch. I know what I’m capable of and I’ll always give everything.”

Attention now turns to the Champions League and a daunting opener against Liverpool at Anfield. But González insists there is no fear. “We know the kind of players Liverpool have and we know they play in what many call the best league in the world, the Premier League. But no, it doesn’t intimidate us. On the pitch it’s 11 versus 11. Anything can happen in 90 minutes once the whistle blows. We have to give everything, leave our lives on the pitch, to bring back a positive result from Anfield.”

And while many are already talking about titles, the Argentine is keeping a cool head: “We have to take it day by day, game by game. We can’t look too far ahead. Right now we just have to focus on Liverpool, then think about the next match. Step by step.”