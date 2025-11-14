NEW LEWIS STEELE Q&A: SLOT “SAFE” BUT SUCCESSOR NAMES STILL DISCUSSED

Mail+ journalist Lewis Steele has released another instalment of his ‘Liverpool Confidential’ Q&A, answering fan-submitted questions on transfers, contracts, injuries and the club’s wider situation as the international break continues.

Who Is Lewis Steele?

Lewis Steele is one of The Mail’s Liverpool correspondents and a familiar presence behind the Mail+ paywall. His work is packaged as insider access and premium intelligence, but in practice, the bulk of his output tends to mirror what’s already circulating publicly — with only the odd minor detail sprinkled in to give it that “exclusive” flavour.

The Mail+ model relies on giving supporters the sense they’re getting privileged information, yet much of Steele’s content could comfortably sit on the free side of the website without losing any of its punch. Fans paying for access are often met with a polished round-up rather than genuine revelations.

Steele contributes heavily to The Mail’s Liverpool coverage through his weekly Liverpool Confidential column, where he leans on a friendly Q&A format. His style blends light commentary with the occasional sourced line, all wrapped in the safe, non-confrontational tone that Mail+ exclusives have become known for.

His latest entry sticks to that template: a broad sweep of transfer talk, contract updates, injuries, hypotheticals and general club chatter — most of which has already appeared in some form elsewhere, with the odd scouting mention added in to keep readers feeling plugged-in.

Topics Covered in the New Q&A

In his latest edition, Steele responded to fan questions on:

• Potential January transfers

• The situation with Harvey Elliott at Aston Villa

• Whether the club should consider possible replacements for Arne Slot

• Liverpool’s long-term priorities heading into 2026

• Updates on contract talks for several midfielders

• Defender targets beyond Marc Guehi

• The truth behind Antoine Semenyo transfer-request rumours

• A general midfield watchlist for next summer

• Injury updates on Stefan Bajcetic, Jayden Danns, Alisson and Jeremie Frimpong

• And whispers linking Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni with Liverpool

The structure is similar to previous Q&As — each answer framed as insider perspective, though much of the content ultimately mirrors what is already known or speculated in mainstream coverage.

Summary of What Steele Said

On transfers, Steele downplayed the likelihood of any major January business but suggested that a centre-back signing “should” happen due to long-term injury issues. Names such as Marc Guehi, Joel Ordoñez and Deinner Ordoñez were mentioned, though nothing was described as advanced.

On Harvey Elliott, he confirmed publicly known information about the appearance-based clause in his Aston Villa deal and explained why he is currently out of Unai Emery’s squad.

He also addressed rumours around Antoine Semenyo, stating that there has been no transfer request and that Liverpool are tracking the player with a view to future windows rather than January.

Contract updates for Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister were described as “ongoing,” while the club’s big priorities for 2026 were listed as long-term replacements for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, strengthening defensive depth, and securing new deals for key midfielders.

Slot Replacements Discussed (But Only Hypothetically)

One fan submitted a question asking who could replace Arne Slot if he were sacked. Steele stressed that the club retains full faith in the manager despite Liverpool’s poor run of form, and he noted that Slot himself didn’t dismiss talk of a new contract recently.

The discussion of replacements was purely theoretical, but Steele recycled several names from 2023’s managerial shortlist — Roberto De Zerbi, Michel, Sebastian Hoeness, Ernesto Valverde, Luciano Spalletti and others — before suggesting that none would actually be an upgrade on Slot.

It’s the section that will draw the most attention because of the framing, even though Steele insists Slot is not under pressure.

Dave’s Verdict

Steele’s latest Liverpool Confidential column is another polished Mail+ entry, but once again offers minimal fresh information. Most of the content is made up of commentary, hedged phrasing, recycled talking points and predictable analysis dressed up as exclusivity.

The appearance clause in Elliott’s deal is already public knowledge, and the two Ordoñez defenders are the only slightly noteworthy additions — and even they are presented in vague, non-committal terms.

It’s a neat roundup, but it raises the familiar question: are Liverpool supporters paying for insider access, or are they paying for carefully packaged common knowledge?

