Mbappe wants to play for Klopp – CLAIMS

Reports in Spain claim that PSG ace Kylian Mbappe would rather play for Jürgen Klopp than Carlo Ancelotti.

The original claim was made by El Nacional who don’t suggest that Mbappe is up for a move to Liverpool, but instead claim that the 22-year-old would be happier if Klopp was in charge at Real Madrid, where the exciting forward is expected to move on to in the near future.

Liverpool continue to be linked with Mbappe but few supporters envisage that he could make the switch to Anfield. What isn’t as far-fetched, is the possibility of Mo Salah moving to PSG if Mbappe finally inks a deal with Los Blancos and the Egyptian fails to secure a new deal with The Reds. The Liverpool ace is yet to finalise his own future although club officials are hoping that there could be a breakthrough before the end of the year. However, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas is allegedly refusing to move on the terms that have been offered to his client. Hopefully a compromise will be reached soon, but club insiders claim they will cash in on Salah if Abbas doesn’t reduce his demands.

Mbappe rejected a mouth-watering €45million-a-year (£38m) after tax contract offer from PSG in August and looks set to have his eye on a free transfer to Real Madrid when his current deal expires next summer.

At the time, PSG sporting director Leonardo said: “Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear.”

Jürgen Klopp’s contract with Liverpool ends in 2024 but according to fresh information that filtered out of Anfield last week, the club’s owners are hoping that he will u-turn on his insistence that it will then be time for a break. If Liverpool win a major trophy in Klopp’s final year, we think he would give serious consideration to extending his stay further. If things aren’t as a positive at the time, we expect that the boss will follow through with his decision to leave.

Many supporters believe that Reds’ legend Steven Gerrard is nailed on to be Klopp’s successor, but sources within the club believe assistant boss Pep Lijnders has a very strong chance of taking over, depending on how things pan out over the next couple of seasons. He is certainly in the running at the present time.