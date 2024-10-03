Martin Zubimendi responds to Liverpool ‘regret’ claims

Martin Zubimendi has finally responded to the claims that he regrets not joining Liverpool because of Real Sociedad’s poor start to the season.

The Txuri-urdin (white and blue in the Basque language) have got off to a slow start in La Liga this season and that has prompted rumours that the Spanish midfielder regrets turning down a summer move to Merseyside.

Various Liverpool FC ‘fan’ accounts on social media who engage in clickbait journalism by highlighting the use of misleading or exaggerated headlines to drive traffic to their websites or engagement on their accounts, have tried to claim that the midfielder would be Anfield-bound during the January transfer window if he could salvage a move. We, however, have always rubbished those claims and have ignored more recent suggestions that Manchester City would swoop for the player as a result of Rodri sustaining a serious injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Zubimendi wanted to sign for Liverpool in the summer, but only he could exit Real Sociedad with their blessing and it never came. To cut a long story short, the 25-year-old remained loyal to his club and he intends to see out the season with them.

Confirming our thoughts, Zubimendi has now said that he doesn’t regret turning down a summer move. “Of course I don’t regret it,” said the player. “I can’t think that way after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within, I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train. I’m excited about having a good season.

“In the end, like in every transfer window, things always come up. This summer it was my turn. These are things that happen and you have to deal with them in the best way possible.

“It is true that I was a bit uncomfortable with everything, especially the noise, but in the end I isolated myself and made the decision that I thought was the right one.

“You can all rest easy in winter. My philosophy is to do at every moment what comes from within. So far, things have gone well for me.

“It is true that there was a lot of noise [in the summer]. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace.”

Despite Zubimendi’s loyalty, we expect he will continue to be linked with us throughout the season. His future may be up for debate again next summer as he is a quality player. We will continue to monitor Real Sociedad for you until their season concludes.

The Basque outfit host Anderlecht in the Europa League this evening.