Speculation is rife on the internet that Liverpool are plotting a fresh move for Martin Zubimendi during the January transfer window.

Internet grifters are trying to suggest that the Reds are making attempts to try and convince the Spain international to reconsider and push through a move to Anfield once the new transfer window opens, but there is absolutely nothing credible coming out of the club to suggest that’s the case.

Opinions provided by credible hack David Ornstein and ‘buy-a-mention’ Fabrizio Romano have been spun to suggest that they have said Liverpool are plotting a fresh attempt to land Zubimendi, but that’s not actually the case. Ornstein has merely said that the Reds may revisit the situation like they did when previously failing to land Virgil van Dijk, but it should be noted that the Liverpool defender wanted to sign for us at the time and had no doubts about making the switch to Anfield. Romano, meanwhile, has stated that he has “no idea” what the state of play is within Anfield and has said that “it’s too early” to make such claims.

The narrative being spun to generate clicks is that if Real Sociedad struggle this season, that Zubimendi may reverse his decision and opt to finally make the switch to Merseyside, but there are currently no suggestions either here in Spain or back in L4 that this may be the case.

However, it would be fair to assume that Liverpool’s appreciation of Zubimendi isn’t just going to cease. A lot of effort was put into making a deal happen, but at the end of the day the player felt pressurised into remaining where he was. There was no dispute over money and the player clearly displayed an initial desire to sign for the Reds.

KOPTALK sources claim that the player’s representative has maintained dialogue with Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes. Those conversations include claims that Zubimendi did want to make the switch but only with Real Sociedad’s blessing which he didn’t receive. In fact, club president Jokin Aperribay made it clear that Zubimendi would be letting him, the club and the fans down. The player’s camp insist that Zubimendi had his heart set on a move to Anfield and is “extremely sad” that he was unable to complete the move.

We suspect that Liverpool will maintain contact with the Zubimendi camp, but at the present time, we cannot back up the claims that the club are currently plotting a fresh attempt to bring the No 6 to Anfield.

We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation closely for you. We would advise you monitor credible reports surrounding the player’s contractual situation. It was mooted when Liverpool were trying to get things over the line that improved terms would be offered to him, but as yet, that has not materialised.

