Madrid Media Pay Tribute to Diogo Jota Ahead of Liverpool Clash

On the eve of Atlético Madrid’s Champions League trip to Anfield, Spain’s leading Madrid-based sports newspaper MARCA has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Diogo Jota.

Under the headline “Eterno Diogo Jota” (“Eternal Diogo Jota”), MARCA reflected on the Portuguese forward’s career — from his brief time at Atlético to becoming an idol at Liverpool, where he scored 65 goals before his tragic passing last summer.

The feature also showcased how Jota’s memory is kept alive in Liverpool through murals, tributes, and the affection of supporters who continue to celebrate his legacy. Local artists described how fans queued to leave messages on walls near Anfield, with his trademark heart gesture immortalised in paint.

For MARCA to dedicate such space on the eve of a European night at Anfield underlines Jota’s enduring impact — a player whose legacy stretches far beyond the pitch.