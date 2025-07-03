Luis Díaz’s Barcelona Hopes Hanging by a Thread

As Barcelona intensify their efforts to land Nico Williams from Athletic Club, the window of opportunity for Luis Díaz to secure his dream move to Spain appears to be closing fast.

Díaz, long admired by Barça and once considered their primary wide target, now finds himself very much a spectator as the Catalan giants push to finalise a €58million deal for the Spanish international. Despite interest from Bayern Munich — who have reportedly made a sizeable offer for the Colombian — all signs point to Barcelona prioritising Nico, with the club now issuing a clear ultimatum to the winger: agree now or risk losing the move entirely.

The situation is not without complications. Nico has insisted on guarantees that he will be registered properly upon signing — a thorny issue that’s become a recurring theme at Camp Nou due to La Liga’s strict financial regulations. It’s this very concern that previously derailed other moves and created understandable hesitation on the player’s side.

Barcelona, however, remain confident. They’ve ramped up the pressure both publicly and privately, with figures like Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo endorsing the potential move, and even La Masia starlet Lamine Yamal joining the social media campaign to woo Nico. Meanwhile, Athletic Club aren’t going quietly either — they’ve sought clarity from La Liga over Barça’s financial position, hoping to obstruct the deal.

For Luis Díaz, the circumstances are frustrating. He’s still admired in Catalonia, and sources suggest he hasn’t given up on the possibility of pulling on the famous shirt. A photograph with Dani Olmo earlier this summer reignited speculation, but it’s now clear that Barcelona have moved on — at least for the time being.

Olmo, speaking at his football camp in Terrassa, acknowledged Díaz’s quality and even hinted he’d love to play alongside him, saying: “He’s a great person, and as a player, he’s world-class. At Barça, the best need to be there. No doubt about it.”

But unless the Nico deal collapses — and quickly — the door appears to be swinging shut on Díaz’s Barcelona ambitions.

With pre-season approaching and Barcelona desperate to finalise their business, it now seems Luis Díaz will need a dramatic twist in the Nico saga if he’s to realise his Barcelona dream.

For now, though, it’s a case of wait and see.