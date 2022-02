Luis Diaz will undergo a medical with Liverpool this weekend ahead of his proposed transfer to Anfield.

FC Porto have granted the player permission to proceed with arrangements as a formal agreement inches closer.

The medical will be performed in Argentina with a club delegation currently en route.

It is believed that the Reds will pay around £50million (£37.5m with £12.5m in add-ons) to secure the winger’s signature.

