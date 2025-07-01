Luis Díaz Keeping Tabs as Barça Turn Up the Heat on Nico Williams

Luis Díaz may be thousands of miles away enjoying his summer break, but don’t be surprised if he’s watching the latest developments in Catalonia with more than just passing interest.

Barcelona have intensified their efforts to sign Spanish international Nico Williams from Athletic Club, making it clear to the winger that the time for waiting is over. According to reports in Spain, the Catalan giants have demanded that Nico green-light the move immediately — or risk seeing the deal collapse for the second summer in a row.

It’s understood that Nico wants firm guarantees that he’ll be registered to play right away, citing concerns over ending up in the same situation as Dani Olmo, who previously agreed terms but couldn’t be registered due to La Liga’s stringent 1:1 financial rule.

While all eyes are on Nico, the situation will not have gone unnoticed by Díaz and his representatives.

Barcelona had been widely tipped to make a move for the Liverpool winger this summer, with several Spanish outlets claiming he was a priority target — until the focus shifted to Nico Williams. Should the Nico deal fall apart once again, the Blaugrana could be forced to look elsewhere, and Díaz would almost certainly be back on the radar.

Díaz, is yet to publicly shut the door on his dream move to Barcelona, something he has been hoping to secure for more than a year. Whether that opportunity will now present itself will depend entirely on what happens in the coming days with Williams.

For now, Barça are playing hardball with Nico, but Liverpool will know that a failed deal might just bring a familiar suitor back to their doorstep — and Luis Díaz will know it too.

KOPTALK has long believed that Liverpool’s plan was to use the funds from selling Diaz to Barcelona alongside the proceeds from Darwin Núñez’s departure, to bankroll another major summer signing.